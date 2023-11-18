The bare minimum in a relationship is the sign of absence of effort, understanding and intimacy. Deeper connections in a relationship are built on the foundation of communication and understanding and the equal amount of effort put in by the people involved in it. "The bare minimum typically signifies a lack of effort, emotional investment, or commitment in the relationship. It means your partner is showing up just enough to say they did it - but there is little desire to show up wholly. It can lead to feelings of neglect, unhappiness, and dissatisfaction, and if not addressed, it may lead to relationship problems or even a breakdown of the relationship," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. The expert further noted down the signs of bare minimum in a relationship: What is the bare minimum in a relationship?(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Behaviours that can wreck a relationship: Relationship Coach explains

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Minimum physical affection: Reduced physical touch such as hugs or kisses can be the sign of bare minimum in a relationship. Physical intimacy sets the space for deeper connections and the absence of it can have an impact on the relationship.

Breaking promises: When the words and the actions do not match, we start to lose trust in the partner. This slowly transforms into distance in a relationship.

Failing to provide emotional support: We need to be empathetic and understanding in a relationship. When we fail to create a safe space for the partner to be vulnerable, we fail in the relationship.

Absence of interest in others: Not showing interest in the lives of others and dismissing their emotions is a major red flag.

Failing to contribute the fair share: Be it sharing household responsibilities or financial obligations, when the partner fails to share equally in a relationship, it can have grave implications.

Failing to express gratitude: Not showing appreciation or gratitude for the actions of others is an unhealthy aspect in a relationship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON