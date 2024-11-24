The hashtag #womeninmalefields has taken over the Internet. It ranges from videos of hilarious clapback at men to just dark humour where women are calling out the problematic behaviour of men. The trend is also an eye-opener for many as women are sharing the toxic behavioural patterns they faced from men during their relationships and what would have happened if women behaved the same way men did. The hashtag #womeninmalefields has taken over the Internet and here's what it means.(Instagram)

#womeninmalefields trend takes over the internet

From cheating to compromising with in-laws to belittling emotions, women are addressing it all with Nicki Minaj's Anaconda track playing in the background. A woman shared a video of herself and wrote, “He begged me to stop cheating, but it’s literally just biology. As a woman, I can’t help but look for wealthy men to protect and provide for my offspring. Also, it does not mean anything anyway #WomenInMaleFields.” Also read | Behaviors in a toxic relationship that can negatively impact us

Here’s another one – a woman’s answer to how men react when they are caught cheating. Instead of apologising, toxic men in relationships often play the victim card and end up saying that ‘at least they told the truth’.

“When he’s mad at me for cheating on him so I hit him with ‘At least I’m honest, I could have just not told you about it' #WomenInMaleDominatedFields (sic)”, shared another woman. Also read | The toxic cycle of an unhealthy relationship

Women are often asked to compromise in their in-law's house even when they are not comfortable with the way they are treated. An influencer replied back to this age-old regressive tradition and said - “When a guy tells me his in-laws are mistreating him so i tell him marriage is all about compromise and he should learn to adjust for his happiness #womeninmaledominatedfields.”

Women are also addressing abuse through this trend

Women are also choosing to address physical and sexual abuse through this trend. A netizen talked about the club culture where men ignore boundaries and said, “Grabbed his waist unnecessarily when I walked past him in the club because he is at the club so he is fair game #womeninmalefields.” Also read | Toxic relationship: What is covert abuse? Signs to be aware of

How is the internet reacting?

Netizens are absolutely loving this trend. An Instagram user commented, “My favourite part of this trend is the men getting offended and completely missing the point.” Another comment read, “All the men howling in the comments only show how scared they are of being treated the same way the women are treated now. So, instead of considering their dominance and inequality, they think about themselves only, as always... It's so sad.”

The trend was started on TikTok a few days back and has taken over Instagram as well. The hashtag #meninfemalefields is also starting to show up where men share toxic experiences that they have faced with women. Women coming out with their stories seem to have touched a nerve.