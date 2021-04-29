Willow Smith opens up about her polyamorous lifestyle with mother Jada Pinkett

In the latest episode of their show, Red Table Talk, american actor Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter with Will Smith - singer Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones discussed polyamorous relationships. Willow opened up about being polyamorous, Jada revealed how polyamory may not be for everyone while Adrienne, who is referred to as Gammy by her grandchildren Willow and Jaden Smith, opened up about having discussed being polyamorous with her husband.

According to media reports, Whip My Hair fame Willow asked Jada how she felt when the 20-year-old singer revealed that she was polyamorous. Jada answered, "When you were like, 'Hey this is my get down,' I was like, 'I totally get it,'" "Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear."

She added that in life, "there's a lot of beauty that sits outside of the conventional boxes" and later explained that she feels "most people are practising monogamy because they feel like they have no other choice."

Talking about her own take on polyamory, Willow said, "With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. So, I was like, 'How can I structure the way I approach relationships with that in mind?'"

However, when her grandmother, 'Gammy' Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who also co-hosts the show pressed on, Willow explained that her lifestyle isn't centred around sex, she elaborated, "I'll give you an example. Let's say you haven't always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time. But your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?' And so that's kind of one of the reasons why I was actually interested in poly because I was introduced to it through a nonsexual lens."

She added, "In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all my friends." Admitting that she did experience fits of jealousy, however mother Jada said that she did not have any issues as long as Willow is"learning to have the greatest love affair with" herself.

Banfield-Jones said that she and her current husband even considered having a polyamorous relationship. She revealed, "We actually talked about polyamory and was that something that we wanted to explore? We had that conversation." Adrienne also posted a snippet from the episode and shared on her Instagram that she started out a bit skeptical regarding ethical non-monogamy but decided to keep an open mind, she wrote, "Now, I may have approached this conversation a little skeptical, but I encourage everyone to listen closely to our guests—no need to adopt anyone else's lifestyle, but being open to their perspectives can help everyone learn a lot."

