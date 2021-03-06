Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick
relationships

Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick

Ahead of Women’s Day 2021, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon shares an ‘exceptionally powerful and illuminating’ book as her March pick after launching a free app for her book club which celebrates ‘diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories’
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick(Instagram/reesewitherspoon)

Determined to empower women everywhere and often seen hustling to make sure that the future is female, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon recently set bookworms on frenzy ahead of Women’s Day 2021 as she shared her March read by a woman author on her book club with a promise to hold discussion on the same with her fans soon. Describing the book as “exceptionally powerful and illuminating”, Reese gave an insight to the “beautiful story” as she encouraged fans to add it to their collections.

Taking to her social media handle, Reese gushed, “I'm so excited to share this beautiful story with you as our March @reesesbookclub pick! #InfiniteCountry by @patricia__engel is an exceptionally powerful and illuminating story about a Colombian family torn apart by war and migration (sic).”

She added, “I was so drawn to these characters and their unique journeys' as they navigate their dreams. I hope you enjoy this book as much I did... I look forward to discussing it with you at @reesesbookclub (sic)!”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Women's Day | Freedom is being bold: Hopeful voices of women around the world

Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees

Born without a womb, Malaysia artist Wani Ardy sparks sexual health conversation

UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows

Last month, Reese launched a free app for her book club which celebrates “diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories”. Though Reese Book Club started informally on Instagram and featured the actor sharing her current reads, it soon grew into a more formal club with the star dropping her monthly picks and dedicated pages on the gram as well as her website.

Now, through the app, members can get exclusive insights along with connecting with authors and other readers through events, discussions and meet-ups all for free. Reese had expressed, “Since we launched Reese’s Book Club, we've shown that our books have the power to spark discussions, make us laugh when we need it most, and bond us over something bigger than ourselves, all while celebrating diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories.”

The app was unveiled by Reese’s company, Hello Sunshine, which described it as a "space to celebrate, explore and connect with each other through a shared love of reading." The actor had herself mentioned, “Through Reese’s Book Club App, we are able to forge even deeper connections with our community by providing a new platform for our book club members to engage with these stories and each other.”

Sharing her plans on investing the profits made through it for further promoting literacy, Reese added, “We are also thrilled to harness the collective power of this incredible community to keep spreading the joy of reading by paying it forward and committing 100% of all profits generated through activities facilitated in app to The Readership, our platform to amplify diverse voices and promote literacy.”

Elaborating on her March pick, Infinite Country by Patricia Engel, Reese Book Club defined the story as a narrative that reveals love is the answer, the greatest motivator.⠀It shared, “This story paints a picture of love through the lens of two generations of a Colombian family, whose journeys to America illuminate the realities of immigration, deportation, mixed-status and the definition of home (sic).”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's day reese witherspoon books book club hello sunshine rbc colombia instagram
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP