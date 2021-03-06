Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick

Determined to empower women everywhere and often seen hustling to make sure that the future is female, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon recently set bookworms on frenzy ahead of Women’s Day 2021 as she shared her March read by a woman author on her book club with a promise to hold discussion on the same with her fans soon. Describing the book as “exceptionally powerful and illuminating”, Reese gave an insight to the “beautiful story” as she encouraged fans to add it to their collections.

Taking to her social media handle, Reese gushed, “I'm so excited to share this beautiful story with you as our March @reesesbookclub pick! #InfiniteCountry by @patricia__engel is an exceptionally powerful and illuminating story about a Colombian family torn apart by war and migration (sic).”

She added, “I was so drawn to these characters and their unique journeys' as they navigate their dreams. I hope you enjoy this book as much I did... I look forward to discussing it with you at @reesesbookclub (sic)!”

Last month, Reese launched a free app for her book club which celebrates “diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories”. Though Reese Book Club started informally on Instagram and featured the actor sharing her current reads, it soon grew into a more formal club with the star dropping her monthly picks and dedicated pages on the gram as well as her website.

Now, through the app, members can get exclusive insights along with connecting with authors and other readers through events, discussions and meet-ups all for free. Reese had expressed, “Since we launched Reese’s Book Club, we've shown that our books have the power to spark discussions, make us laugh when we need it most, and bond us over something bigger than ourselves, all while celebrating diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories.”

The app was unveiled by Reese’s company, Hello Sunshine, which described it as a "space to celebrate, explore and connect with each other through a shared love of reading." The actor had herself mentioned, “Through Reese’s Book Club App, we are able to forge even deeper connections with our community by providing a new platform for our book club members to engage with these stories and each other.”

Sharing her plans on investing the profits made through it for further promoting literacy, Reese added, “We are also thrilled to harness the collective power of this incredible community to keep spreading the joy of reading by paying it forward and committing 100% of all profits generated through activities facilitated in app to The Readership, our platform to amplify diverse voices and promote literacy.”

Elaborating on her March pick, Infinite Country by Patricia Engel, Reese Book Club defined the story as a narrative that reveals love is the answer, the greatest motivator.⠀It shared, “This story paints a picture of love through the lens of two generations of a Colombian family, whose journeys to America illuminate the realities of immigration, deportation, mixed-status and the definition of home (sic).”

