Wondering how to raise your child to be a critical thinker? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer explains

At a time when misinformation and fake news have become mainstream, and most content can be divided between promotion and propaganda, critical thinking is a habit that has to be consciously inculcated.

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In a post-literate society, it is not just children who need to learn this, but many adults as well. And taking to Instagram on August 22, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shared how.

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How to raise a critical thinker?

{{^usCountry}} According to Jeffrey, the first step in encouraging one to think critically is to choose a subject that they like. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Jeffrey, the first step in encouraging one to think critically is to choose a subject that they like. {{/usCountry}}

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In the words of Jeffrey, “You need to pick a topic they would actually care about. For example, should parents be allowed to track their teenagers' location on their phones?”

However, Jeffrey suggested avoiding any questions that lead to forming an opinion instantaneously, saying, “But don't start by asking, ‘What do you think?’ Because once we form an opinion, our brains naturally start looking for information that supports what we already believe. That psychological phenomenon is called confirmation bias.”

The better way is to give the person a side to defend, and then let them do that on their own. “Say, ‘I want you to make the strongest possible argument that parents should be allowed to track their teenager's location. Find the best evidence you can and pretend you have a million dollars writing on convincing me,’” noted the therapist.

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After they have presented their argument, then make them switch sides. Now, they have to build the strongest argument for why parents should not be allowed to track their teenagers' location.

“And as they research, ask them why they trusted certain sources. Have them explain what makes one source more credible than another,” shared Jefferey.

“Only after they've seriously argued both positions do you ask, ‘Okay, now what do you actually think?’ There's a good chance their answer becomes more thoughtful and nuanced. They may even keep the exact same opinion, but now they understand the strongest argument against it and why someone reasonable might disagree with them,” he stated.

As per the therapist, that is exactly what we want because critical thinking is not teaching a child what to think. It is about teaching them how to challenge their own thinking before deciding what they believe.

About Jeffrey Meltzer

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Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.