Why are more children struggling with sleep? Dr Manish Mannan shares 5 bedtime habits parents should change

Struggling with sleep is not an issue with adults; it has apparently started affecting children as well, according to paediatrician Dr Manish Mannan. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mannan noted that for many parents, bedtime has quietly become one of the most difficult parts of the day.

Also Read | Is the AC making your allergies worse? Paediatrician Dr Shalini Tyagi explains

“A child who once slept easily may now negotiate for ‘five more minutes’ of staying up late, wake repeatedly at night or struggle to get up for school. It is easy to blame screens or assume the child is simply resisting bedtime. Often, however, the problem lies in small habits that have become part of the evening routine,” he shared.

Dr Mannan pointed out that sleep is essential for memory, learning, emotional regulation, immunity and physical growth. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends nine to 12 hours of sleep for children aged six to 12 years, and eight to 10 hours for teenagers. Regularly falling short can affect concentration, behaviour, mood and daytime performance.

Parents may be setting the wrong bedtime pattern According to Dr Mannan, one common mistake that parents make is allowing bedtime to become negotiable. Homework runs late, dinner gets pushed back, and television or phone time extends into the night. Parents may then allow children to sleep much later on weekends, making it harder to return to the weekday routine.

“A consistent bedtime and wake-up time helps the body maintain a stable sleep rhythm,” shared the paediatrician. “Parents should set a realistic bedtime that includes time for bathing, brushing, reading, or simply winding down, rather than treating these as activities that happen after bedtime.”