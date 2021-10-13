Zendaya cannot stop gushing about rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland, calls him charismatic

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya made headlines a few months ago when the pair were seen sharing a kiss inside a car. Now, the two stars are making headlines after the Dune star gushed about Tom during an interview. Zendaya called her rumoured boyfriend, Tom, charismatic and added that he could make "anobody feel comfortable."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During an interview on InStyle magazine's podcast, Zendaya said that there are many things that she appreciates about Tom Holland and being a perfectionist is one of them. She also praised him for his dedication towards his role as Spider-Man and added that he is a "fun" person.

Zendaya told the magazine, "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure - you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Zendaya brings the ultimate drama to Dune Paris premiere in plum ensemble

Zendaya added, "To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right."

The Euphoria star also talked about Tom's process of shooting stunt scenes in Spider-Man and said, "I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Zendaya raved that Tom is a "fun time". She added, "Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British."

Zendaya and Tom's third film together, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will hit the theatres on December 17.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter