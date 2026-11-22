Your hands hold more power than you think. In traditional yoga practices, hand mudras are believed to influence your energy, awareness and state of mind. Practicing them can be a simple way to slow down, turn your attention inward and reconnect with yourself.

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From awakening spiritual awareness to calming your thoughts and building inner strength, each mudra has a different purpose. Whether you want to feel more confident, improve your concentration or find some emotional balance, these five hand mudras can become part of your daily practice.

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1. Awakening mudra (Uttarabodhi)

Uttarabodhi Mudra is associated with enlightenment, spiritual awareness and a deeper sense of consciousness. Practicing it may help you work through fear, relax your body and feel more energized. It encourages you to look beyond everyday worries and become more aware of your inner self.

2. Enlightenment mudra (Yoni)

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{{^usCountry}} Yoni Mudra is traditionally practiced to quiet the senses and turn your attention inward. It may help you feel calmer, develop greater self-awareness and become more mindful of how you communicate with others. As you become more settled, you may also find it easier to express yourself with confidence. 3. Illumination mudra (Kalesvara) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yoni Mudra is traditionally practiced to quiet the senses and turn your attention inward. It may help you feel calmer, develop greater self-awareness and become more mindful of how you communicate with others. As you become more settled, you may also find it easier to express yourself with confidence. 3. Illumination mudra (Kalesvara) {{/usCountry}}

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Kalesvara Mudra is associated with calming the mind and gaining better control over your thoughts. It may help you become more aware of repetitive or addictive behaviors, improve concentration and create some distance from distracting thoughts. Practicing it can also encourage greater awareness of your habits and reactions.

4. Unbreakable trust mudra

This mudra is associated with self-confidence, inner strength and faith in a higher power. It can be a reminder to trust yourself, stand by your decisions and face uncertainty with greater courage. With regular, mindful practice, you can use it as an opportunity to reflect on the person you want to become and the choices that will help you get there.

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5. Kali Mudra

Kali Mudra is associated with strength, courage and letting go of emotional burdens. It may help you release thoughts and feelings that are weighing you down and find the strength to get through a difficult day. Traditionally, it is also linked with clearing energy blockages and encouraging a more positive outlook.

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Disclaimer: Hand mudras are part of traditional yoga and spiritual practices, and their benefits are based on these traditions. They should not be considered a substitute for medical or mental health advice or treatment.