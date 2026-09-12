A spiritual expert asks one simple question to check in with yourself: Does your life feel spacious or contracted?

When you face a difficult choice, your first reaction may be to think your way through it. You make a list, replay the situation and try to predict what could happen next.

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But spiritual teacher Tara Brach suggests another way to pause.

In a recent Instagram post, Brach asks you to consider whether a thought, choice or response is serving “awakening and freedom” or reinforcing what she describes as a “fearful, separate self.” Her question is simple: Does the experience feel spacious and alive, or contracted and defended?

It is not presented as a medical test or a way to solve every difficult situation. Instead, Brach offers it as a form of honest spiritual noticing.

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What does it mean to feel “spacious”?

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When you feel open, curious or willing to consider another possibility, you may experience a sense of space around what is happening. You are still dealing with the problem, but you do not feel completely trapped inside it.

Brach encourages you to listen beyond your thoughts and notice what happens in your body and heart, too. The idea fits into her wider teaching around mindfulness and compassionate awareness. Rather than immediately judging what you feel, you can pause and notice it.

Also Read Tara Brach's Buddhist-inspired mindfulness practice can help you overcome stress. Here's how RAIN works

Why do you feel contracted when you are afraid?

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Think about a moment when someone criticizes you. Your first response might be to defend yourself. Your body may tense. Your thoughts may speed up. You may start preparing an argument before the other person has even finished speaking.

Brach's question gives you a chance to notice that reaction.

Instead of asking only, “Am I right?”, you can ask, “What is happening inside me right now?” That does not mean ignoring genuine problems or allowing someone to treat you badly. It simply creates a moment between the situation and your response.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: He says why you are fearful and how your mind can create fear

Can your body tell you something your mind misses?

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Brach's post asks you to listen “not only with the mind, but with the body and heart.”

For a spiritual practice, that can mean slowing down enough to notice physical sensations and emotions before acting. You might notice a tight feeling in your chest, a clenched jaw or a sudden urge to withdraw. You do not have to immediately label that sensation as good or bad.

You can simply observe it.

The goal here is not to treat every physical sensation as a message or make decisions based on feelings alone. It is about becoming more aware of your experience.

What does this mean for your spiritual practice?

Brach's message is less about finding a perfect answer and more about learning to notice yourself.

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You do not have to push away difficult emotions or pretend everything feels peaceful. Spiritual practice can also mean sitting with discomfort and seeing your reactions clearly. Her simple question can become a reminder to pause: Is this helping me move toward greater freedom, or am I becoming more closed and defended?

You may not always know the answer immediately. But the act of asking can bring your attention back to the present moment, where you can choose how you want to respond.