Can you train your mind to be more present? What cognitive techniques can teach us about spirituality?

Your mind can move quickly from one thought to another. You may read a page without remembering much of it, forget why you entered a room or find yourself checking your phone while someone is talking to you.

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Cleveland Clinic's guidance on cognition offers a simple way to think about these everyday experiences. Cognition includes mental processes such as attention, memory, learning, reasoning and decision-making.

Some of the techniques recommended by the health system focus on something that also appears in many mindfulness and spiritual practices.

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Start by giving one thing your attention

Multitasking can make it harder to stay focused on what is happening in front of you.

Cleveland Clinic explains that attention plays an important role in memory. When you are distracted while receiving new information, you may have a harder time recalling it later.

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{{^usCountry}} You can turn this into a simple daily practice. When someone speaks to you, listen without reaching for your phone. When you read, try staying with the material instead of switching between several tabs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can turn this into a simple daily practice. When someone speaks to you, listen without reaching for your phone. When you read, try staying with the material instead of switching between several tabs. {{/usCountry}}

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Mindfulness asks you to notice the present moment rather than constantly moving between the past and the future. You do not have to treat the practice as religious to find value in giving your attention to one thing at a time.

Use small mental connections

Cleveland Clinic recommends techniques such as chunking and mnemonics to make information easier to remember.

Chunking means breaking information into smaller groups. Mnemonics use words, images or associations to help you recall something later.

You can use the same principle when learning a new name, remembering a list or studying something unfamiliar.

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The spiritual connection here is not that these techniques have a supernatural effect. It is the idea of becoming more deliberate about how you experience information.

Give yourself moments without constant stimulation

Your brain also needs periods when you are not actively consuming information.

Cleveland Clinic recommends taking breaks when you are learning or trying to remember a large amount of information. A short pause can give you an opportunity to step away before returning to the task.

You can make that pause more intentional.

Put your phone down. Look outside. Take a few slow breaths. Notice the sounds around you.

For some people, these moments can become a simple mindfulness ritual. You are not trying to empty your mind. You are simply giving your attention a quieter place to rest.

Turn everyday activities into mental practice

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Cleveland Clinic also recommends keeping your brain engaged through activities such as reading, learning new skills, creative hobbies and problem-solving.

You do not need to turn every activity into a productivity exercise.

Cooking a new recipe, learning an instrument, drawing, reading a book or trying something unfamiliar can give you an opportunity to remain curious and attentive.

That idea can also fit into a spiritual approach to everyday life.

Where spirituality and cognition meet?

Cognitive techniques and spiritual practices are not the same thing.

Cleveland Clinic discusses these techniques in the context of cognition and everyday mental function. Spiritual traditions, meanwhile, often approach attention as part of a larger practice of self-awareness, contemplation or presence.

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The connection is therefore less about treating one as the other and more about a shared question: Where is your attention right now?

You can use a memory technique when you need to remember information. You can also use a mindful pause when you need to step away from constant mental stimulation.

Neither requires you to follow a particular belief system. For everyday life, however, these simple techniques offer a useful reminder. Your attention is limited, and how you use it can shape the way you experience the moments in front of you.