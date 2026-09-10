Chakra Horoscope Today, September 10, 2026: This one sign may be receiving mixed signals

Aries Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Root Chakras

Aries may feel caught between a victim mindset and an intense need to keep working. You may be carrying more than your share and feeling resentful about it. Before taking on another task, ask whether you are genuinely responsible for it or simply afraid to say no.

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Chakra balancing practice: Stand barefoot for a few minutes, then place your hand over your solar plexus and take ten deep breaths. Repeat LAM, followed by RAM.

What to eat or drink: Sweet potato, carrots, bananas or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper is a grounding reminder to reclaim your personal power.

Career and finance: Working harder isn't always moving forward. Tiger Eye can support an intention of focused effort without burnout.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown and Heart Chakras

Destiny and renewal suggest Taurus is entering a phase where an old emotional or life pattern can be replaced by something healthier. You don't need to know exactly where the road leads to trust that you are allowed to begin again.

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{{^usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly with your palms over your heart and visualise violet light above your head. Repeat YAM and then OM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly with your palms over your heart and visualise violet light above your head. Repeat YAM and then OM. {{/usCountry}}

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What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, berries or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Moonstone: Keep it beside your bed when reflecting on transitions.

Career and finance: A change in direction may prove beneficial. Green Aventurine can support an intention for fresh opportunities and steady growth.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Something may be dissipating from Gemini's life: an attachment, emotional intensity, expectation or long-held worry. Don't keep feeding something simply because it is familiar.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down what feels like it is fading. Read it once, then take seven slow breaths while repeating YAM.

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What to eat or drink: Green apple, cucumber, spinach or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla is a symbolic aid for emotional release and honest expression.

Career and finance: Redirect your attention toward opportunities that still have momentum. Hematite can support grounded productivity.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Third Eye Chakras

Cancer is trying to find balance, while confusion makes it harder. You may be receiving mixed signals or struggling to separate what you feel from what you know. Don't force a decision while your emotional and intuitive voices compete.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one between your eyebrows. Take ten breaths and ask, “What is fact, and what is fear?”

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What to eat or drink: Avocado, blueberries, cucumber or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Sodalite: Keep it nearby when you need calm, clear thinking.

Career and finance: Avoid committing money or time until unclear details become clearer. Fluorite can support discernment and balanced decisions.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Completion and prayer create a beautiful message for Leo. Something may be reaching its natural endpoint, and instead of fighting the ending, you may find peace by acknowledging its lesson.

Chakra balancing practice: Light a candle and spend five minutes in quiet prayer or meditation. Repeat OM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Blackberries, purple grapes, walnuts or chamomile tea.

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Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Hold it while reflecting on what you are ready to complete.

Career and finance: Finish pending work before chasing another opportunity. Selenite can support an intention of clearing professional stagnation.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Perseverance is Virgo's strength today. Progress may be slower than you'd like, but consistency is quietly creating results. Don't abandon a worthwhile goal simply because the reward hasn't arrived yet.

Chakra balancing practice: Walk barefoot for five minutes, consciously feeling each step. Repeat LAM with every few breaths.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, sweet potato or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite: Carry it when you need discipline and determination.

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Career and finance: Stay consistent rather than constantly changing strategy. Black Tourmaline can support stability and professional boundaries.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Faith asks Libra to trust what cannot yet be proven. You may not have all the evidence that everything will work out, but you don't need to manufacture certainty either. Let patience coexist with action.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes with your palms together. With every exhale, repeat OM and release one worry.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Use it during meditation when uncertainty feels overwhelming.

Career and finance: Keep working toward your goals without obsessing over immediate results. Clear Quartz can support clarity and trust in timing.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

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Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra

Facade is Scorpio's theme today. You may be presenting yourself as completely fine when something underneath is bothering you or someone around you may not be showing their whole truth. Authentic communication is more powerful than maintaining appearances.

Chakra balancing practice: Hum gently for several breaths, then say aloud one truth you have been avoiding.

What to eat or drink: Pears, blueberries, cucumber or warm tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Blue Lace Agate: Keep it nearby for calm, honest communication.

Career and finance: Don't agree to something simply to maintain appearances. Lapis Lazuli can support truthful communication and professional confidence.

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Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Sacral Chakras

Guilt and passion create a powerful emotional contrast for Sagittarius. You may want something deeply while feeling guilty for choosing yourself. Ask whether the guilt belongs to you—or comes from expectations you have carried too long.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one below your navel. Breathe slowly while repeating YAM, then VAM.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, mangoes, spinach or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Ruby Zoisite: Use it to reconnect passion with emotional balance.

Career and finance: Don't allow guilt to make you undervalue your contribution. Carnelian can support courage, motivation and decisive action.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Complacency and abundance create an important contradiction for Capricorn. You may already have more going for you than you realise, but comfort can become a reason not to pursue your next level. Abundance grows when appreciation meets purposeful action.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand in sunlight and visualise golden light expanding from your solar plexus. Repeat RAM eleven times while stating one goal you want to grow.

What to eat or drink: Pumpkin, bananas, yellow lentils or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine: Keep it near your workspace as an abundance intention stone.

Career and finance: Don't confuse financial stability with the end of ambition. Sunstone can support confidence, visibility and expansion.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

Impatience may make Aquarius want immediate results, but some things need time to develop. Your creative and emotional energy becomes scattered when you keep checking whether something is happening yet.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands below your navel and take ten slow breaths. Repeat VAM while visualising warm orange light.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, mangoes, papaya or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian: Use it to channel impatience into productive action.

Career and finance: Keep moving, but don't force a premature outcome. Orange Calcite can support creativity, motivation and momentum.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Trickery asks Pisces to sharpen discernment. Something may not be exactly as it appears, but today's lesson isn't paranoia—it is observation. Listen to your intuition, then verify the facts.

Chakra balancing practice: Before an important decision, close your eyes for two minutes and focus on your breathing. Ask, “What am I not seeing?” Repeat OM three times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, black grapes, purple cabbage or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite — keep it with you when navigating unclear situations.

Career and finance: Read contracts carefully and don't rely solely on verbal assurances. Black Obsidian can support discernment, boundaries and protection.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163