Chakra Horoscope Today, September 14, 2026: You may find peace by not letting the past control your decisions today

Aries Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Crown Chakras

Insecurity and enlightenment arrive together for Aries. A realisation today may show you that some of your self doubt has been based on outdated beliefs rather than reality. Let new awareness replace the need to constantly question yourself.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your solar plexus and visualise golden light, then focus on violet light above your head. Repeat RAM followed by OM.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, blueberries or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Use it during meditation when seeking clarity and confidence.

Career and finance: Don't underestimate yourself when considering a new opportunity. Tiger Eye can support an intention for confidence and decisive action.

Taurus Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Root Chakras

Perfectionism and impartiality ask Taurus to step back from emotional judgement. You may be holding yourself to impossible standards while expecting everything to be perfectly fair. Focus on what is practical rather than what should have happened.

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{{^usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Sit with your feet firmly on the ground and breathe deeply. Repeat LAM and then RAM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Sit with your feet firmly on the ground and breathe deeply. Repeat LAM and then RAM. {{/usCountry}}

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What to eat or drink: Carrots, sweet potato, bananas or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite: Keep it nearby to encourage grounding and balanced thinking.

Career and finance: Evaluate situations objectively before making decisions. Pyrite can support an intention for financial discipline and professional confidence.

Gemini Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Destiny brings Gemini a reminder that not every development can be controlled. Something may be moving in a direction you hadn't anticipated. Stay open to the possibility that a detour could eventually become an important part of your journey.

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Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in quiet meditation and visualise violet light above your crown. Repeat OM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, blackberries or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Lepidolite: Use it while reflecting on changes you cannot control.

Career and finance: A seemingly unexpected development could open another professional path. Clear Quartz can support clarity and aligned decisions.

Cancer Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

Impatience may make Cancer want immediate answers or results. However, pushing too hard could disrupt something that is still developing. Give yourself permission to wait without assuming that waiting means nothing is happening.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands below your navel and take ten slow breaths. Visualise orange light and repeat VAM.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, papaya, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Orange Calcite: Use it to redirect restless energy into creativity.

Career and finance: Avoid impulsive decisions simply because progress feels slow. Carnelian can support motivation while helping you stay focused.

Leo Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Perception is Leo's strength today. You may notice subtle details, read between the lines or understand someone's intentions more clearly. Observe before reacting, and allow your intuition to guide your attention.

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Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes for five minutes and focus on the space between your eyebrows. Repeat OM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, blackberries or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite: Keep it close when you need sharper intuitive awareness.

Career and finance: Pay attention to details others may overlook. Fluorite can support strategic thinking and sound judgement.

Virgo Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Crown Chakras

Forgiveness and balance invite Virgo to release emotional weight without abandoning healthy boundaries. You don't have to forget the past to move beyond it. Peace comes from no longer allowing old experiences to dictate every present decision.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one above your head. Repeat YAM, followed by OM, for several rounds.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Unakite: Use it as a symbolic companion for emotional healing and balance.

Career and finance: Don't let an old professional conflict influence your current choices. Green Aventurine can support an intention for harmonious growth.

Libra Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Discovery could reveal something Libra wasn't previously ready to see. New information or a change in perspective may help you understand a situation with greater clarity. Stay curious instead of immediately forming conclusions.

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Chakra balancing practice: Journal for ten minutes around the question, “What am I ready to understand now?” Finish by repeating OM three times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage, black grapes or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Sodalite: Keep it near you while researching or reflecting.

Career and finance: Information gathered today could help you make a smarter professional choice. Lapis Lazuli can support clear communication and insight.

Scorpio Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Crown Chakras

Grief and miracles create an emotionally significant combination for Scorpio. A difficult feeling may coexist with a surprising moment of hope. Don't dismiss small positive developments simply because part of you is still processing the past.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and breathe slowly. Then raise your attention toward your crown and repeat YAM followed by OM.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, berries or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Use it during emotional healing and reflection.

Career and finance: A disappointment may unexpectedly redirect you toward something better. Malachite can support an intention for transformation and new opportunities.

Sagittarius Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

Creation is flowing for Sagittarius. Whether you are developing a business idea, creative project or personal goal, today's energy favours experimentation. You don't need a perfect plan before taking the first step.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend 15 minutes creating something without judging the result. Repeat VAM before you begin.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, mangoes, papaya or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian: Keep it near your creative or work space.

Career and finance: A creative idea could become financially useful if developed consistently. Citrine can support an intention for abundance and productive growth.

Capricorn Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Renewal brings Capricorn an opportunity to soften. Something in your emotional or personal life may be ready for a fresh approach. You don't have to repeat an old pattern simply because it is familiar.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and visualise green light expanding with every breath. Repeat YAM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green peas or cucumber-mint water.

Crystal remedy: Prehnite: Use it as a reminder to welcome emotional renewal.

Career and finance: A fresh approach could revive a professional goal that had become stagnant. Jade can support an intention for steady growth and stability.

Aquarius Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Workaholic tendencies may be particularly strong today. Aquarius could feel that everything depends on constant productivity, but exhaustion can eventually reduce the quality of your decisions. Ground yourself before pushing harder.

Chakra balancing practice: Walk barefoot for five minutes, then sit quietly with your feet firmly planted. Repeat LAM.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, sweet potato or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper: Use it to encourage grounded, sustainable energy.

Career and finance: Prioritise high-impact tasks instead of filling every hour with work. Hematite can support discipline while helping you stay grounded.

Pisces Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Abundance encourages Pisces to recognize what is already growing. You may be closer to a breakthrough than you think, but receiving abundance also requires believing that you are capable of handling it.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and visualise bright golden light. Repeat RAM eleven times while stating one financial or personal intention.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, yellow lentils, pumpkin or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Pyrite: Keep it near your workspace while setting abundance intentions.

Career and finance: A favourable opportunity could improve your financial outlook, especially if you recognise your own value and act confidently. Sunstone can support an intention for visibility, confidence and expansion.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)