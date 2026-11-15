Chhath Puja 2026: An astrologer explains the spiritual meaning of offering Arghya at sunset and sunrise
Chhath Puja celebrates gratitude, faith and continuity through its two main offerings. Read what an astrologers says about this festival.
Chhath Puja 2026 carries an interesting astrological combination, with Mars, Jupiter and Ketu gathering in Leo during the four-day festival. As devotees prepare to offer prayers to the Sun God, this planetary grouping brings attention to themes of family traditions, leadership, discipline and humility.
According to Hindu calendar, Sandhya Arghya will take place on November 15, followed by Usha Arghya on November 16. Both offerings hold special importance because devotees express gratitude to the setting Sun and welcome the rising Sun with prayers.
Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Basu, Vedic astrologer, shares with HT what the planetary positions mean and how they connect with the deeper message of Chhath.
Also Read Chhath Puja 2026 date and timings: An astrologer explains the significance of this year's planetary alignment
How Chhath Puja holds a significant role in astrology?
According to vedic astrologer Jayanta Kumar Basu, Mars, Jupiter and Ketu gather in early Leo, within Magha nakshatra, during Chhath Puja this year.
"An interesting feature this year is the gathering of Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in early Leo, within Magha nakshatra. Jupiter entered Leo on October 31, and Mars followed on November 12. Leo is ruled by the Sun, which gives this grouping particular symbolic relevance during a festival devoted to Surya," he says.
The Sun remains in Libra during both Arghya observances and enters Scorpio on the evening of November 16. This means Usha Arghya takes place before the solar transition.
What does Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in Leo mean?
The astrologer says the planetary grouping with three important qualities. Mars represents initiative, Jupiter stands for judgement and guidance, while Ketu relates to detachment.
He explains, "Taken together, they bring up a useful question: how do we act with conviction while keeping pride out of the way? Chhath's demanding discipline gives that question a very practical setting."
For you, this interpretation highlights the importance of acting with confidence while remaining humble and responsible.
Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US
Magha nakshatra and its connection with ancestors
Magha nakshatra is associated with ancestors, family heritage, and traditions passed down through generations.
"In the Vedic tradition, Magha carries an association with ancestors, inheritance and the responsibilities passed from one generation to the next," Basu says.
He connects this symbolism with Chhath traditions, where younger family members learn rituals by watching their elders. From preparing the prasad to offering Arghya, families keep these practices alive through shared participation.
Also Read Astrology Calendar for November 2026: Major astrology events to watch in the Western sky
What is the spiritual meaning of Sandhya and Usha Arghya?
Chhath celebrates gratitude, faith and continuity through its two main offerings.
Prof. Basu describes their deeper message: "We offer gratitude as the Sun sets, and we return with hope as it rises. There is dignity in both moments. That is what makes Chhath such a powerful expression of faith and continuity."
As you observe Chhath Puja this year, these rituals serve as a reminder to value your family traditions, practise gratitude, and welcome each new day with hope.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More