Chhath Puja 2026: An astrologer explains the spiritual meaning of offering Arghya at sunset and sunrise

Chhath Puja 2026 carries an interesting astrological combination, with Mars, Jupiter and Ketu gathering in Leo during the four-day festival. As devotees prepare to offer prayers to the Sun God, this planetary grouping brings attention to themes of family traditions, leadership, discipline and humility.

According to Hindu calendar, Sandhya Arghya will take place on November 15, followed by Usha Arghya on November 16. Both offerings hold special importance because devotees express gratitude to the setting Sun and welcome the rising Sun with prayers.

Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Basu, Vedic astrologer, shares with HT what the planetary positions mean and how they connect with the deeper message of Chhath.

Also Read Chhath Puja 2026 date and timings: An astrologer explains the significance of this year's planetary alignment

How Chhath Puja holds a significant role in astrology? According to vedic astrologer Jayanta Kumar Basu, Mars, Jupiter and Ketu gather in early Leo, within Magha nakshatra, during Chhath Puja this year.

"An interesting feature this year is the gathering of Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in early Leo, within Magha nakshatra. Jupiter entered Leo on October 31, and Mars followed on November 12. Leo is ruled by the Sun, which gives this grouping particular symbolic relevance during a festival devoted to Surya," he says.

The Sun remains in Libra during both Arghya observances and enters Scorpio on the evening of November 16. This means Usha Arghya takes place before the solar transition.

What does Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in Leo mean? The astrologer says the planetary grouping with three important qualities. Mars represents initiative, Jupiter stands for judgement and guidance, while Ketu relates to detachment.

He explains, "Taken together, they bring up a useful question: how do we act with conviction while keeping pride out of the way? Chhath's demanding discipline gives that question a very practical setting."

For you, this interpretation highlights the importance of acting with confidence while remaining humble and responsible.

Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US

Magha nakshatra and its connection with ancestors Magha nakshatra is associated with ancestors, family heritage, and traditions passed down through generations.

"In the Vedic tradition, Magha carries an association with ancestors, inheritance and the responsibilities passed from one generation to the next," Basu says.

He connects this symbolism with Chhath traditions, where younger family members learn rituals by watching their elders. From preparing the prasad to offering Arghya, families keep these practices alive through shared participation.

Also Read Astrology Calendar for November 2026: Major astrology events to watch in the Western sky

What is the spiritual meaning of Sandhya and Usha Arghya? Chhath celebrates gratitude, faith and continuity through its two main offerings.

Prof. Basu describes their deeper message: "We offer gratitude as the Sun sets, and we return with hope as it rises. There is dignity in both moments. That is what makes Chhath such a powerful expression of faith and continuity."

As you observe Chhath Puja this year, these rituals serve as a reminder to value your family traditions, practise gratitude, and welcome each new day with hope.