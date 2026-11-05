Diwali and its many legends: The stories of Lord Rama, Goddess Lakshmi, Krishna and King Bali

Diwali is known as the festival of lights, but it also has several stories behind it. From Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya to Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura, these legends are linked to faith, devotion and the victory of good over evil. Passed down through generations, they are an important part of how Diwali is celebrated across India.

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Here are four popular stories associated with the festival.

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1. The return of Lord Rama

Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the ten-headed demon king Ravana. According to popular belief, people lit rows of diyas to welcome them home and celebrate their return. This is one of the most widely known stories linked to the celebration of Diwali.

2. Goddess Lakshmi's emergence

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi emerged during the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean. She is worshipped as the goddess of wealth and prosperity. This is one of the reasons people offer prayers to her during Diwali and seek her blessings for happiness and abundance in their homes.

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Another story linked to the Diwali celebrations is Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna defeated him and freed thousands of captives who had been held prisoner. His victory is remembered as Naraka Chaturdashi, which is observed a day before Diwali and marks the victory of good over evil.

4. Vamana and King Bali

The story of Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar and King Bali is also linked to Diwali celebrations. Lord Vishnu incarnated in the form of a dwarf Brahmin named Vamana and approached King Bali, asking for three paces of land. Once King Bali granted his wish, Vamana took a giant form and covered the earth and heavens in two strides. When asked where to place the third, Bali bowed his head as an offering. Pleased with Bali's devotion, Vishnu sent him to Sutala, a realm in the netherworld. According to some traditions, Vishnu also allowed him to return to earth once a year to meet his people. This story is remembered during Bali Pratipada, observed the day after Diwali in several parts of India.

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Disclaimer: These stories are based on Hindu mythology and traditional beliefs. Their details and interpretations may vary across regions and communities.