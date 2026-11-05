Govardhan Puja celebrates how Lord Krishna protected the people of Braj and their cattle from heavy rains. The festival is also a reminder to be grateful for nature, food, and the resources that support everyday life. Along with the usual puja rituals, some families follow Vastu practices on this day to maintain peace and harmony at home. Govardhan Puja 2026: 7 Vastu tips and traditional practices for peace, prosperity and family harmony (Pinterest)

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS), Govardhan Puja highlights the importance of gratitude, protection, and living in balance with nature. He also stresses the importance of respecting nature and keeping your surroundings positive through traditional practices.

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When Is Govardhan Puja in 2026? In 2026, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10. It is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is also known as Annakut Puja, as devotees prepare a variety of food items and offer them to Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Shubh muhurat According to the Panchang for New Delhi, the auspicious timings for Govardhan Puja are:

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Pratahkal Puja Muhurat: 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM

Pratipada Tithi begins: 12:31 PM, November 9, 2026

Pratipada Tithi ends: 2:00 PM, November 10, 2026

The morning muhurat is considered favorable for worshipping Lord Krishna and performing Govardhan Puja.

Note: Muhurat timings may vary depending on your city and local Panchang.

Why is Govardhan Puja important in Vedic traditions? According to Hindu mythology, the people of Braj worshipped Lord Indra for rainfall and agricultural prosperity. Lord Krishna, however, asked them to worship Govardhan Parvat, as the hill, nature, and cattle provided for their daily needs.

This angered Lord Indra, who sent heavy rainfall towards Braj. Lord Krishna then lifted Govardhan Parvat and sheltered them beneath it.

The festival reminds you of the importance of respecting nature, being grateful for food and natural resources, and looking after those around you. It also highlights the value of humility and the need to keep your ego in check.

7 important Vastu tips for Govardhan Puja 2026 If you follow Vastu practices at home, Govardhan Puja is a good occasion to pay attention to the cleanliness and arrangement of your surroundings. Here are seven practices you can follow.

1. Keep the North-East direction clean The North-East direction, also known as Ishan Kon, holds special importance in Vastu Shastra. It is associated with prayer and spirituality. On Govardhan Puja, clean this corner of your home and remove broken objects or unnecessary clutter. Keep your prayer area organized and, if you wish, place fresh flowers there.

2. Decorate the main entrance of your home According to Vastu principles, the main entrance is an important part of your home. On Govardhan Puja, you can decorate it with fresh flowers, traditional torans, rangoli, and diyas. Keep the entrance clean and avoid leaving shoes, garbage, or unnecessary objects near the doorway.

3. Worship cow and show gratitude towards nature Cows hold an important place in Hindu traditions and are associated with nourishment and abundance. On Govardhan Puja, devotees worship cows and offer them green fodder or other suitable food, keeping their dietary needs in mind. You can also provide food and water to animals or support an animal welfare initiative.

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4. Prepare and offer Annakut bhog Annakut means a mountain of food. On this day, devotees prepare different vegetarian dishes and offer them to Lord Krishna. You can prepare seasonal vegetables, fresh fruits, sweets, traditional dishes, khichdi, and panchamrit for the offering. Once the puja is complete, distribute the prasad among family members and others. The Annakut offering is traditionally associated with gratitude for food and the resources provided by nature.

5. Light a diya in the South-East direction In Vastu Shastra, the South-East direction is associated with the Agni element. You can light a diya in this direction during the evening as part of your traditional worship. Place it on a stable, fire-safe surface, away from curtains and other flammable materials.

6. Maintain cleanliness in the kitchen The kitchen is where food is prepared for the family. In Vastu Shastra, the South-East direction is traditionally considered suitable for this space. Before Govardhan Puja, clean your kitchen, remove stale food, and keep the cooking area organized. Pay attention to the stove and storage areas, and prepare fresh food for the puja.

7. Maintain peace and harmony within the family Along with keeping your home clean, pay attention to how you spend time with your family. Avoid unnecessary arguments, respect elders, and make time to share a meal or spend time together. You can also share food with others and practice gratitude and forgiveness. These small gestures can help maintain peace at home.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Do's and don'ts Here are some traditional practices to keep in mind while celebrating Govardhan Puja.

Do's on Govardhan Puja Clean and decorate your home before performing the puja.

Worship Lord Krishna with devotion.

Prepare Annakut bhog using fresh vegetarian food.

Offer prayers to Govardhan Parvat.

Respect and care for cows and other animals.

Distribute prasad among family members and those in need.

Keep your home clean and organized.

Practice charity and express gratitude. Don'ts on Govardhan Puja Avoid arguments and negative behavior within your family.

Do not disrespect food or waste it unnecessarily.

Avoid keeping broken and unwanted objects in your prayer area.

Do not neglect the cleanliness of your kitchen and entrance.

Avoid harming animals or disturbing their natural surroundings.

Do not rush through the rituals.

Avoid excessive noise and unnecessary disturbances during worship. Simple spiritual remedies to follow on Govardhan Puja Apart from Vastu practices, you can follow these traditional practices while worshipping Lord Krishna.

1. Chant the Krishna mantra You can chant the following mantra while offering prayers to Lord Krishna: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.

2. Offer Tulsi leaves Tulsi leaves are considered sacred in Hindu traditions. You can offer fresh Tulsi leaves to Lord Krishna during the puja.

3. Donate food Food donation is an important part of the festival. Share Annakut prasad with others or offer food to people in need.

4. Perform Parikrama Devotees perform Govardhan Parikrama to express their devotion to Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill. If you cannot visit Govardhan, you can offer prayers at home.

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Disclaimer: The Vastu practices and spiritual remedies mentioned in this article are based on traditional Hindu beliefs and customs. They are shared for informational purposes and do not guarantee peace, prosperity, or any particular outcome.