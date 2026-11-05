As you get your home ready for Diwali, you may also want to add a few crystals to your decor. Different crystals are traditionally linked to different qualities, and you can choose them according to the purpose of each room. Diwali 2026: A room-by-room guide to choosing crystals for your home and the energy you want to invite (Pinterest)

“Every crystal carries a unique vibration and intention. Choosing the right one for your home is about creating spaces that reflect the energy you wish to invite. Many who do not believe in crystal energy can still give it a try. They are pretty decor items too, and they will also serve as energetic reminders, helping in becoming more mindful of the atmosphere we create. When chosen with intention, they can symbolically shift the experience. They will create a space, encouraging calm, positivity, balance and a greater sense of harmony within your home,” says crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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Here are seven crystals you can consider for different rooms in your home.

1. Living room The living room is often where you welcome guests, spend time with family and celebrate Diwali. Citrine is traditionally linked to prosperity, optimism and abundance. Its golden color also goes well with festive decorations. You can place a natural citrine cluster or a few tumbled stones in a glass or wooden jar on your coffee table, console or shelf. It is often chosen as a symbol of growth, confidence and new opportunities.

2. Bedroom Your bedroom is where you rest and take a break from your daily routine. Rose quartz is traditionally associated with love, compassion and emotional healing. Keep a small stone on your bedside table or dressing unit. It is also linked to self-love and better relationships, serving as a reminder to make time for yourself and the people who matter to you.

3. Study or home office If you work from home, run a business, or have professional goals for the coming year, you might consider keeping a clear quartz on your desk. The crystal is believed to amplify intentions and support mental clarity. Place it near your laptop or workspace as a reminder to stay focused and make time for new ideas. Its clear appearance also makes it easy to match with your home decor.

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4. Entrance Your main entrance is where you welcome people into your home. Black tourmaline is traditionally used for grounding and protection, and is believed to repel negative energies. You can place a piece near the main door or in a corner of the entryway. Its dark color also makes it a simple addition to your festive decorations.

5. Meditation corner If you have a prayer or meditation space at home, you can keep amethyst there. It is traditionally associated with peace, intuition and spiritual growth. Place an amethyst cluster near your meditation mat, prayer area or reading nook. You can use it as a reminder to take a few quiet moments for yourself, especially during the busy festive season.

6. Kitchen or dining area During Diwali, your kitchen and dining area often see more activity as you prepare festive meals and spend time with family. Green aventurine is associated with luck, growth and new opportunities. Keep a small piece on a kitchen shelf or dining console. It can serve as a reminder to value the food you share and the time you spend together.

7. Bathroom The bathroom is where you begin and end many of your daily routines. Selenite is traditionally associated with peace, clarity and cleansing. You can place a piece of raw selenite, a selenite wand, or a selenite tower on a dry shelf, away from water. It is also believed to help clear stagnant energy and is often used as a symbol of renewal.

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Disclaimer: The content in this article are based on traditional beliefs and spiritual practices. There is no scientific evidence that crystals can influence energy or guarantee specific results.