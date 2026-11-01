End your day with Om: The ancient mantra that helps you let go of daily worries and return to stillness

At the end of a long day, the mantra that can help you wind down and ease the weight on your mind is the Pranava, or the first mantra, Om. After dealing with work, family responsibilities, conversations, and everyday demands, you may find that your mind is still busy even when the day is over. You may be physically home, but your thoughts are still caught up in what happened, what needs to be done, or what you wish you had said differently.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Throughout the day, you encounter many interactions, expectations, and demands. When you finally get some time to yourself, your mind may continue to fixate on unfinished tasks, conversations, and worries. This can make it difficult to relax and be present, even when there is nothing more you need to do for the day.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2026: Puja muhurat, best time to buy gold and silver, and dos and don'ts for the festival

Chanting Om is one of the simplest ways to create a pause between the day's activities and the quiet of the evening. It can help you detach from what has happened, turn your attention inward, and recognize that you are far more than your passing problems.

Why is Om called the Pranava Mantra?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Om is also known as the Pranava Mantra because, according to spiritual tradition, it was the first sound from which the universe was created. It is believed that all of creation vibrates at the frequency of Om. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Om is also known as the Pranava Mantra because, according to spiritual tradition, it was the first sound from which the universe was created. It is believed that all of creation vibrates at the frequency of Om. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When you chant Om at the end of the day, you become attuned to the vibration associated with all that exists around you. Rather than continuing to carry every conversation, expectation, or worry into the night, you give yourself a chance to let those thoughts settle.

The practice is also believed to help bring your nervous system into a state of stillness and peace. You do not have to spend a long time chanting or follow an elaborate routine. Even a few minutes can give you some quiet time after a day filled with activity.

How to chant Om before going to bed

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you cannot chant out loud, you can sit quietly with your spine straight and your eyes closed. Find a comfortable place where you will not be disturbed for a few minutes.

ALSO READ: From salt baths to meditation: 8 spiritual practices to help you let go of emotional heaviness and find inner balance

Mentally chant Om and try to sync your breathing with the sound. You can follow this simple pattern:

AA: Inhale.

UU: Hold your breath.

MM: Exhale.

As you repeat the mantra, allow your attention to stay with your breath and the sound. Your mind may wander back to the day's events. When that happens, gently bring your attention back to the chant instead of trying to force your thoughts away.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You can repeat this practice one, three, seven, eleven, or twenty-one times. There is no need to rush through the repetitions. Give yourself enough time to settle into the rhythm of your breathing.

At the end of a long day, you do not always need to find answers to every question or resolve everything that is on your mind. Sometimes, you need a moment to pause. Chanting Om can become that moment, helping you leave the day's worries behind and return to a sense of stillness before you rest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Scorpio rising, Rahu/Ketu in the 12th house, a strong Jupiter, and more: 8 birth chart placements linked to psychic abilities in Vedic astrology

Disclaimer: The spiritual meaning and benefits of chanting Om are based on traditional beliefs and personal experiences. This practice is not a substitute for medical or mental health care.