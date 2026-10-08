Feeling mentally and emotionally drained? 7 simple energy practices to help you feel calm and recharged

By the end of a busy day, you may feel tired in ways that sleep alone does not immediately fix. Work pressure, difficult conversations, social interactions and the constant stream of everyday responsibilities can leave you feeling mentally and emotionally drained. In spiritual traditions, this sense of depletion is often described in terms of Prana, or life energy, which is believed to support your physical, mental and emotional activity.

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When your days become increasingly demanding, making time to pause and restore yourself can be just as important as staying productive. Practices such as meditation and other forms of energy work are often used as ways to create that pause. Sriram Rajagopal, Director of World Pranic Healing, India, shares some simple practices that can be incorporated into your daily routine.

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Why you may feel drained after a long day

Some interactions can leave you feeling more exhausted than others. A prolonged argument, an emotionally difficult conversation, or simply spending hours dealing with demanding situations can affect how you feel long after the interaction has ended.

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{{^usCountry}} From a Pranic Healing perspective, these experiences can contribute to a sense of energetic depletion. The practice focuses on cleansing and energizing what it describes as the aura and chakras, to release accumulated stress and restore Prana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From a Pranic Healing perspective, these experiences can contribute to a sense of energetic depletion. The practice focuses on cleansing and energizing what it describes as the aura and chakras, to release accumulated stress and restore Prana. {{/usCountry}}

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Whether you approach these ideas as a spiritual practice or simply as a way to build more mindful pauses into your day, the underlying idea is easy to understand: you need time to step away from constant activity and allow yourself to settle.

Create a pause before sleep

You do not always need a long routine to create this transition. A few quiet minutes at the end of the day can give you space to move away from work, conversations and other demands before going to bed.

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One practice associated with Pranic Healing is Twin Hearts Meditation. It is a guided meditation that typically lasts about 21 minutes and focuses on cultivating calm by attending to the heart and crown centres, along with visualization.

For someone whose mind remains busy at night, having a consistent meditation routine can also create a clear boundary between the demands of the day and time for rest.

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Try a simple self-care practice

Another approach is Self-Pranic Healing, which involves practices intended to cleanse and energize the aura and chakras without physical contact. Practitioners use it to release what they believe are accumulated energetic stresses and to restore a sense of balance.

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You can set aside a few minutes after a demanding day to sit quietly, slow your breathing and focus your attention on how you are feeling. The aim is not to force yourself to feel better immediately, but to give yourself some uninterrupted time to pause.

This can be particularly useful when you have spent most of the day responding to others' needs and have had little time to check in with yourself.

Make it part of your routine

Self-care can easily become something you postpone until you are completely exhausted. But waiting until you feel overwhelmed can make it harder to recover your sense of balance.

A short meditation or quiet reflective practice at the end of the day can become a small but consistent ritual. You might spend 10 to 20 minutes away from your phone, sitting quietly, practising a guided meditation, or focusing on your breathing.

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The goal is to create a regular transition from activity to rest. Over time, having that predictable pause may help you become more aware of when you are carrying stress from one part of your day into the next.

Give yourself time to reset

Mental and emotional fatigue can build quietly. You may continue working, answering messages and managing responsibilities without realizing how much you have taken on.

Creating small moments of stillness gives you an opportunity to step back before that exhaustion becomes overwhelming. Practices such as Twin Hearts Meditation and Self-Pranic Healing are used within the Pranic Healing tradition for this purpose. However, claims about manipulating or restoring energy are based on spiritual beliefs rather than established scientific evidence.

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You can think of your evening routine as a chance to close the day rather than collapse at the end of it. Put away the day's demands, give yourself a few quiet minutes and allow your attention to return to the present. With consistency, even a simple pause can make the end of your day feel less rushed and give you a calmer starting point for tomorrow.

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Disclaimer: Energy healing and concepts such as Prana, chakras and the aura are rooted in spiritual traditions and are not established medical treatments. Meditation and relaxation practices may support general well-being, but they should not replace appropriate medical or mental health care when needed.

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