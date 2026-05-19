A green aura represents healing, emotional balance, compassion, love, growth, and inner peace. It is closely connected to the Heart Chakra, which influences your relationships, forgiveness, emotional openness, self-love, and your ability to give and receive love freely.

Green Aura meaning: How to heal a weak green aura and balance your heart chakra (Pinterest)

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When your green aura is strong and balanced, you naturally feel calm, caring, emotionally secure, and connected to the people around you. Others often feel safe, comforted, and understood in your presence because your energy carries warmth and healing.

ALSO READ: Red Aura meaning: How to heal a weak red aura and balance your root chakra

“When your green aura is balanced, you feel emotionally peaceful, connected, forgiving, and open-hearted. You trust love without fear, maintain healthy relationships, and feel genuine gratitude for life. But when the green aura becomes weak, blocked, or cloudy, emotional heaviness starts to build,” shared IPHM certified Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Signs of a weak green aura

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{{^usCountry}} When your green aura weakens or becomes blocked, emotional struggles may begin to affect your daily life. Some common signs include: Emotional exhaustion

Trust issues

Heartbreak

Resentment

Loneliness

Difficulty forgiving others

Feeling emotionally distant or closed off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When your green aura weakens or becomes blocked, emotional struggles may begin to affect your daily life. Some common signs include: Emotional exhaustion

Trust issues

Heartbreak

Resentment

Loneliness

Difficulty forgiving others

Feeling emotionally distant or closed off {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You may find yourself loving deeply but still feeling afraid to be vulnerable. You might constantly support others while feeling emotionally drained inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may find yourself loving deeply but still feeling afraid to be vulnerable. You might constantly support others while feeling emotionally drained inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Heart Chakra imbalance can also make it difficult for you to maintain healthy boundaries or feel secure in relationships. Old emotional wounds may feel heavier, leading you to repeat painful patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Heart Chakra imbalance can also make it difficult for you to maintain healthy boundaries or feel secure in relationships. Old emotional wounds may feel heavier, leading you to repeat painful patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Physical signs can include chest heaviness, shallow breathing, anxiety, fatigue, upper back tension, and unexplained emotional heaviness. A muddy or cloudy green aura may reflect grief, heartbreak, emotional burnout, or unresolved pain. How to heal and strengthen your green aura {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Physical signs can include chest heaviness, shallow breathing, anxiety, fatigue, upper back tension, and unexplained emotional heaviness. A muddy or cloudy green aura may reflect grief, heartbreak, emotional burnout, or unresolved pain. How to heal and strengthen your green aura {{/usCountry}}

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Healing your green aura starts with emotional honesty and self-love. Your Heart Chakra heals best through forgiveness, emotional softness, and healthy boundaries.

Here are a few simple ways you can restore balance:

Spend time in nature, especially around trees and in the fresh air

Write letters to release emotions, even if you never send them

Let go of emotional resentment slowly and gently

Allow yourself to receive love instead of always giving it

Spend time with pets, as their energy often brings emotional comfort and softness

Daily affirmation

“I am worthy of love. I give and receive love with ease.”

Best healing frequencies for a green aura

639 Hz: Supports relationships, harmony, and emotional healing

528 Hz: Encourages love, healing, and heart opening

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Listening to nature sounds, soft flute music, or Heart Chakra meditations can also help you feel emotionally lighter and more balanced.

ALSO READ: Yellow Aura meaning: How to heal a weak yellow aura and balance your solar plexus chakra

Best crystals for green aura healing

Rose Quartz: Encourages love, healing, and emotional softness

Green Aventurine: Supports emotional balance and heart healing

Emerald: Represents love, wisdom, and compassion

Jade: Brings peace and emotional protection

Malachite: Helps with deep emotional release and transformation

Best incense and essential oils for Heart Chakra healing

Incense for green aura cleansing

Rose

Jasmine

Sandalwood

Lavender

Essential oils for emotional healing

Rose

Eucalyptus

Lavender

Geranium

You can use these during self-care rituals, meditation, baths, or emotional-healing practices to create a calming, comforting space for yourself.

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ALSO READ: Orange Aura meaning: How to heal a weak orange aura and balance your sacral chakra

Disclaimer: Spiritual healing practices are meant for personal wellness and emotional support. They should not replace professional medical or mental health treatment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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