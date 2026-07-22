Gupt Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan shares powerful remedies to perform before this sacred festival ends

Ashadha Gupt Navratri, the lesser-known yet deeply significant nine-day festival dedicated to the Divine Mother, concludes on July 23 this year. Unlike the more widely celebrated Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, this sacred occasion is marked by devotion rather than grand public celebrations. There are no large processions or elaborate festivities. Instead, the focus is on prayer, spiritual discipline, and inner transformation.

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“Gupt Navratri literally means hidden Navratri, and that is precisely its strength,” says Dr Jai Madaan, astrologer and spiritual mentor. “The energy during these nine days is meant to be worked with quietly, within oneself, rather than displayed outwardly. That is why remedies performed now tend to show results faster than at other times of the year.”

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With only a short time left before this year’s Gupt Navratri comes to an end, Dr Madaan shares a few remedies that can still be practiced.

Light a mustard oil lamp

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesdays and Fridays, light a mustard oil lamp near the main entrance of your home. This traditional practice is believed to help ward off negative energy while inviting stability and protection, especially if you have been facing career or professional challenges. Offer red flowers at dusk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesdays and Fridays, light a mustard oil lamp near the main entrance of your home. This traditional practice is believed to help ward off negative energy while inviting stability and protection, especially if you have been facing career or professional challenges. Offer red flowers at dusk {{/usCountry}}

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Offer red flowers to the Goddess during the evening rather than in the morning. According to Dr Madaan, dusk is considered a particularly powerful time during Gupt Navratri because this period is associated with the more transformative and powerful forms of Shakti.

Chant the Gayatri Mantra

Ashadha Gupt Navratri is also known as Gayatri Navratri in several parts of North India. Dr Madaan recommends chanting the Gayatri Mantra 108 times each day for the remaining period. She says this is a simple yet meaningful practice that even those unfamiliar with elaborate rituals can comfortably follow.

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Donate black sesame seeds and jaggery

On the final day of Gupt Navratri, donate black sesame seeds and jaggery. This remedy is believed to help reduce Saturn-related challenges, including delays, obstacles, and feelings of stagnation.

“A lot of people come to me complaining about work not moving forward, relationships feeling stagnant. Saturn is often behind that, and Navami, the last day of Navratri, is an especially good window to address it,” she explains.

Observe a fast, if possible

Dr Madaan also recommends observing a fast on Ashtami or Navami, but she emphasizes that it should never come at the cost of your health.

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“If health does not permit a full fast, even eating simple, sattvic food for a day carries the same spiritual weight. The intention matters more than the rigidity.”

She also encourages people not to view these remedies as instant solutions.

“People sometimes expect Navratri remedies to work like magic overnight. What actually happens is subtler, a kind of internal recalibration that reflects in your circumstances over the following weeks.”

As Gupt Navratri draws to a close, Dr Madaan has a reassuring message for anyone who has not yet begun a spiritual practice. She believes there is still time to participate with sincerity and intention.

“Even one sincere act in these last two days carries the energy of the entire nine.”

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Disclaimer: The remedies shared above are based on traditional beliefs and spiritual practices. They are intended for faith-based and personal reflection purposes and should not be considered guaranteed outcomes or a substitute for professional advice.