The June 2026 Strawberry Full Moon is often seen as a time to pause, reflect, and let go of what no longer serves you. While New Moons are usually linked to fresh beginnings, Full Moons are believed to help you release emotional burdens, find closure, and create space for positive change. If life has been weighing you down lately, this lunar phase offers a reminder to slow down and reconnect with yourself.

June Full Moon 2026: Strawberry Full Moon rituals to release emotional baggage before July begins (Pinterest)

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Spiritual Life Coach and Energy Worker Kishori Sud says she sees the Strawberry Full Moon as an energetic checkpoint and not just another Full Moon.

ALSO READ: Strawberry Moon 2026: What the June Full Moon means for your moon sign

“Before we enter a new month with fresh goals and expectations, it’s worth asking ourselves: What emotional weight am I still carrying that no longer belongs in my next chapter? Full Moons have long been associated with release, reflection, and completion. Instead of manifesting something new, this is an opportunity to make space for it,” said the Founder of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are a few simple rituals that can help you release emotional baggage before July begins. Acknowledge what you are ready to let go of {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are a few simple rituals that can help you release emotional baggage before July begins. Acknowledge what you are ready to let go of {{/usCountry}}

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Before you begin any ritual, take a few quiet moments to check in with yourself. Think about what has been emotionally draining you. It could be resentment, self-doubt, guilt, an unhealthy attachment, or a fear that keeps repeating the same pattern in your life. Simply naming the emotion can be a powerful first step toward letting it go.

Write a release list

Instead of writing a manifestation list, create a release list. Write down the habits, limiting beliefs, situations, or emotions that you no longer want to carry into July. Do not worry about writing perfectly. Be honest with yourself and let your thoughts flow naturally. The goal is not to create beautiful sentences but to gain emotional clarity.

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Once you finish, safely tear up or burn the paper, only where it is safe and permitted, as a symbolic act of releasing what no longer serves you.

Cleanse your energy with water

Water has long been connected with emotional healing and renewal. Take a mindful bath or shower and imagine the water washing away emotional heaviness, disappointment, and mental clutter. You do not need elaborate ingredients; your intention is what gives this simple ritual meaning. Even then, if you feel the need, you can add a teaspoon of sea salt or pink salt to the water.

Work with grounding and healing crystals

Choose crystals that support emotional release instead of attracting new energy. Smoky Quartz may help you let go of emotional heaviness; Black Tourmaline is believed to encourage energetic boundaries; Amethyst can support emotional clarity; and Rhodonite serves as a gentle reminder that healing and forgiveness often go hand in hand.Hold your chosen crystal while quietly reflecting on what you are ready to leave behind.

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ALSO READ: Why the June 2026 Strawberry Moon is considered the most powerful in 100 years

Declutter one physical space

Choose one drawer, shelf, workspace, or corner of your home and clear it with intention. As you remove things you no longer need, think about the emotional patterns you are also choosing to release. Clearing physical clutter can also help you feel lighter emotionally.

End the night with gratitude

Before going to bed, write down three experiences, people, or life lessons you are grateful for, even if they came through difficult moments. Doing this may help you realize the strength and wisdom you have gained along the way, rather than wallowing in what could not be achieved.

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Disclaimer: These rituals are based on the expert’s spiritual beliefs and personal practices. They are meant for guidance and self-reflection and should not be considered a substitute for professional mental health or medical support.