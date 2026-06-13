The Super New Moon has long been seen as a powerful time to reconnect with your roots and honour the generations that came before you. In Vedic traditions, Amavasya is considered especially significant for Pitru Tarpanam, a sacred practice dedicated to remembering and expressing gratitude to one's ancestors.

June Super New Moon 2026: Rituals and remedies for ancestral healing (Pitru Tarpanam) (Pinterest)

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This year, the Super New Moon is further supported by the presence of exalted Jupiter and Venus in Cancer, creating a favourable atmosphere for ancestral healing, family blessings, and emotional release. It offers an opportunity to reflect on inherited patterns, seek peace within your lineage, and strengthen your connection with your family roots.

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According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, here are some simple yet meaningful rituals and remedies you can follow during this powerful lunar phase.

Take an energy-cleansing bath

Start your day with a purifying bath by adding a handful of black sesame seeds and 4-5 drops of Patchouli essential oil to your bath water. Black sesame seeds are traditionally associated with karmic cleansing, while Patchouli is believed to promote grounding and emotional stability. As you bathe, set a clear intention to release stagnant ancestral patterns and invite peace, healing, and harmony into your lineage.

Perform Pitru Tarpanam

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{{^usCountry}} Offer water mixed with black sesame seeds while remembering your ancestors with gratitude. This ritual is a way of acknowledging the sacrifices, blessings, and life experiences that have contributed to your existence. Donate food and daily essentials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Offer water mixed with black sesame seeds while remembering your ancestors with gratitude. This ritual is a way of acknowledging the sacrifices, blessings, and life experiences that have contributed to your existence. Donate food and daily essentials {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amavasya is considered one of the most auspicious days for acts of charity performed in the name of ancestors. You may donate cooked food, grains, black sesame seeds, clothing, or household essentials to someone in need. The act of giving without expecting anything in return is believed to generate positive merit that can be lovingly dedicated to your ancestral lineage. Feed crows, cows, and stray animals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amavasya is considered one of the most auspicious days for acts of charity performed in the name of ancestors. You may donate cooked food, grains, black sesame seeds, clothing, or household essentials to someone in need. The act of giving without expecting anything in return is believed to generate positive merit that can be lovingly dedicated to your ancestral lineage. Feed crows, cows, and stray animals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In many traditions, feeding crows on Amavasya is considered a symbolic offering to the Pitrus, or ancestors. You can also feed cows, dogs, birds, or other animals during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In many traditions, feeding crows on Amavasya is considered a symbolic offering to the Pitrus, or ancestors. You can also feed cows, dogs, birds, or other animals during the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Light a sesame oil lamp

In the evening, light a sesame oil diya and spend a few quiet moments remembering your ancestors. Offer a simple prayer for peace, healing, and liberation. A heartfelt prayer spoken with sincerity is often considered more meaningful than rituals performed mechanically.

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama

The conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in Cancer creates a supportive energy for the worship of Lord Vishnu. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama during the day is believed to bring mental peace, spiritual balance, and a sense of inner calm.

Make offerings to a peepal tree

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Offer water mixed with milk and jaggery near the roots of a Peepal tree while praying for the well-being and harmony of your ancestors. The Peepal tree holds deep spiritual significance in Sanatan traditions and is often associated with protection, continuity, and ancestral remembrance.

Practice forgiveness

Not every ancestral remedy requires a ritual. Sometimes, the most meaningful healing begins within. Choose one family grievance that you no longer wish to carry forward. Avoid conflicts, let go of resentment, and make a conscious effort to break an emotional pattern that may have been repeating across generations.

Often, the greatest offering you can make to your ancestors is not another ceremony, but the willingness to heal what has remained unresolved and create a healthier path for the future.

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Disclaimer: These spiritual practices are based on traditional beliefs and astrological interpretations. Their effects may vary from person to person and should be viewed as guidance rather than guaranteed outcomes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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