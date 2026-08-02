Lion's Gate Portal 2026: 9 Egyptian-inspired rituals people are trying on the 8/8 spiritual day

The Lion's Gate Portal reaches its peak on August 8 (8/8), a date that many spiritual practitioners associate with manifestation, intention-setting and personal transformation. Around this time, Sirius, often called the Dog Star, becomes a popular topic because ancient Egyptians linked its annual appearance before sunrise with the flooding of the Nile and the start of a new year.

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Inspired by that connection, Instagram page Mindset Vibrations recently shared a series of Egyptian-inspired practices that it says can help people feel calmer and more intentional during the Lion's Gate Portal. While these rituals are modern wellness interpretations rather than historically verified ancient customs, many people enjoy using them as mindfulness exercises.

Also Read What is the Lion's Gate Portal? A beginner's guide to its spiritual meaning

Why are Egyptian traditions linked to the Lion's Gate Portal?

Many modern spiritual communities connect the Lion's Gate Portal with ancient Egypt because the Sirius star held great cultural importance in Egyptian civilization. The annual reappearance of the star before sunrise, known as its heliacal rising, marked the beginning of a new agricultural cycle for the Egyptians. Today, that symbolism has inspired a variety of wellness rituals shared across social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Lion's Gate Portal 2026: Why a tarot reader calls it the biggest manifestation portal of the year 9 Egyptian-inspired habits to try on the Lion's Gate Portal 1. Trace a gentle kohl line {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Lion's Gate Portal 2026: Why a tarot reader calls it the biggest manifestation portal of the year 9 Egyptian-inspired habits to try on the Lion's Gate Portal 1. Trace a gentle kohl line {{/usCountry}}

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Slowly run one finger beneath each eye from the inner corner to the outer edge twice. The creator suggests this gentle touch can help you slow down and shift your attention away from stress.

2. Pause at every doorway

Before entering a new room, stop for one deep breath. The idea is to treat every doorway as a fresh beginning and mentally leave behind the worries from the previous space.

3. Do a nightly heart check

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Before going to sleep, say one thing that felt heavy during the day and one thing that brought you joy. Naming your emotions can encourage reflection instead of carrying them into the next day.

Also Read 7 reasons why the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal stands out in numerology, according to a tarot reader

4. Sleep with open palms

Lie on your back and rest both hands with your palms facing upward. According to the post, this relaxed posture symbolises letting go and inviting calm before sleep.

5. Try a firmer pillow

The creator recommends sleeping with a lower or firmer pillow for one night to support your neck differently. People who enjoy this practice say it helps them wake feeling refreshed, although experiences vary from person to person.

6. Look for Sirius before sunrise

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If weather and visibility allow, step outside before dawn and look toward the eastern horizon for Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. Spend about a minute quietly observing it as a mindfulness exercise.

7. Stand tall like the djed

Straighten your spine from the base upward and hold the posture for eight slow breaths. The djed was an ancient Egyptian symbol associated with stability and strength.

8. Speak your intention aloud

Say your own name, then speak one quality you want to strengthen, such as "confidence," "peace" or "courage." Many people find that saying intentions aloud helps reinforce personal goals.

9. Begin the day with purpose

Rather than waiting for change to happen, choose one small action that supports your biggest goal. Many Lion's Gate followers believe that combining intention with action is more meaningful than relying on manifestation alone.

Should you try these rituals?

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There is no scientific evidence that these practices unlock special energy or influence life events. However, if you enjoy mindfulness, journaling or meditation, these simple habits may offer a moment to slow down, reflect and reconnect with your goals during the Lion's Gate Portal. Whether you see them as spiritual rituals or personal wellness exercises, the focus remains the same: creating space for intention, gratitude and positive change.