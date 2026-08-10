New Moon August 2026: 6 symbols you may notice before this New Moon, according to a spiritual expert

The August 2026 New Moon is approaching and will occur on August 12. For many people, a New Moon can feel like a natural time to slow down, reflect and think about what they want to carry into the next chapter of their lives. According to tarot reader Kishori Sud, you may also find yourself noticing certain symbols or meaningful moments around you during this period.

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These signs are not predictions or guarantees of what is to come. Instead, they can be viewed as an invitation to pause, reflect and become more aware of your thoughts, feelings and experiences.

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1. Butterflies

If you start noticing butterflies more often, you may take them as a reminder that transformation does not always happen suddenly. Sometimes, meaningful changes begin quietly before you can fully see where they are leading you.

2. Feathers

Finding a feather or repeatedly seeing one may feel like a gentle nudge to trust your journey. It can serve as a reminder to keep moving forward, even when you do not have all the answers yet.

3. Repeating numbers

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{{^usCountry}} You may notice the same numbers appearing on clocks, receipts, addresses or other everyday places. Rather than treating these numbers as a definite message, use them as an opportunity to become more mindful of what you are thinking about and where you are directing your intentions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may notice the same numbers appearing on clocks, receipts, addresses or other everyday places. Rather than treating these numbers as a definite message, use them as an opportunity to become more mindful of what you are thinking about and where you are directing your intentions. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Rainbows

A rainbow can naturally remind you that hope can appear after difficult periods. If you see one around the New Moon, you may use the moment to reflect on what has helped you move through challenges and what gives you hope now.

5. Blooming flowers

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Flowers can be a simple reminder that growth happens in its own time. If you notice flowers blooming around you, let them remind you not to compare your progress with anyone else's. Your growth has its own pace and season.

6. Meaningful coincidences

Sometimes, an ordinary moment can feel unexpectedly meaningful. It could be a conversation, a song that plays at just the right time, a quote that catches your attention or even a brief interaction with a stranger. These coincidences may encourage you to pause and consider why the moment stood out to you.

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Disclaimer: Spiritual and tarot interpretations are subjective and are intended for personal reflection rather than as factual predictions. They are not a substitute for professional advice or as a guarantee of future events.