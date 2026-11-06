Sadhguru on Diwali 2026: Why lighting diyas is not enough to overcome your inner darkness

Diwali is often associated with glowing diyas, colourful decorations, family gatherings and festive celebrations. But have you ever wondered what the festival asks you to change within yourself? Spiritual teacher Sadhguru offers a deeper perspective on Deepavali, connecting the festival of lights with inner clarity, awareness and the need to overcome negativity.

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In an article published on November 3, 2026, by Isha Foundation, Sadhguru explains why Diwali should mean more than lighting lamps outside your home. His teachings invite you to look within and understand what may be keeping you away from a joyful life.

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Also Read Why do Vedic astrologers consider Dhanteras and Diwali the most auspicious days of Hindu traditions?

What does Diwali mean according to Sadhguru?

Sadhguru describes Diwali as a festival of clarity. He explains that light represents more than physical brightness because it can also represent a fresh beginning and a clearer understanding of life.

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{{^usCountry}} He says, "Diwali is important because it is a festival dedicated to clarity, to dispelling the darkness within you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He says, "Diwali is important because it is a festival dedicated to clarity, to dispelling the darkness within you." {{/usCountry}}

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This message encourages you to reflect on your thoughts, choices and actions. Instead of focusing only on decorating your home, you can use the occasion to understand what you need to change within yourself.

Also Read Diwali 2026 Date and Timings in India, USA, UK, Dubai and Other Countries: Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

How can you overcome inner darkness?

According to Sadhguru, anger, jealousy, hatred and fear can create inner suffering. He connects these emotions with the idea of Narakasura, a figure associated with the Diwali story of Lord Krishna's victory.

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He explains that overcoming inner negativity is an important part of the festival's deeper meaning.

You can begin by noticing your reactions, letting go of unnecessary resentment and making space for more thoughtful choices. This does not mean ignoring difficult emotions. It means becoming more aware of how you respond to them.

Why does Sadhguru connect light with inner clarity?

Sadhguru explains that lighting lamps outside your home should remind you to bring awareness into your own life.

He points out that confidence without clarity can lead to poor decisions. You may have knowledge, skills and ambition, but without understanding your actions, you can still lose direction.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why living to please everyone can take you away from your true self

What is the spiritual meaning of overcoming inertia?

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Another important part of Sadhguru's teaching focuses on overcoming inertia, which he describes as a state of inactivity and disengagement from life.

He explains that Diwali symbolises moving beyond this state. When you allow negativity and inactivity to take over, you may lose the joy of everyday experiences.

You can start by bringing more energy into simple activities, spending meaningful time with loved ones and approaching everyday responsibilities with greater involvement.