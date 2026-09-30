Sadhguru on Navratri: Why he says the feminine needs to be consciously supported after the autumn equinox

Navratri begins on October 11, 2026, and celebrates the Divine Feminine in the yogic tradition. But Sadhguru gives the festival a deeper seasonal meaning. In a recent article published by the Isha Foundation, he explains why the period after the autumn equinox has a connection with the feminine.

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His explanation does not refer to women alone. Instead, Sadhguru uses “masculine” and “feminine” to describe different qualities or polarities within existence.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge

What does the autumn equinox have to do with Navratri?

Sadhguru connects Navratri with the natural cycles of the Earth, Moon and Sun. He says the period after the autumnal equinox represents a time of the feminine.

In his explanation, the feminine represents one side of a larger balance. He compares this polarity with other natural opposites, such as day and night and darkness and light.

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Sadhguru says the feminine needs conscious support because it can otherwise move into the background while the masculine asserts itself naturally.

For you, this idea does not have to mean gender roles. You can look at it as an invitation to notice which qualities you give space to in your own life. Do you focus only on action, achievement and control? Do you also make room for receptivity, creativity and a deeper sense of connection?

What does the feminine mean in Sadhguru's view?

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Sadhguru makes an important distinction. He says masculine and feminine do not simply mean male and female.

Instead, he describes them as basic qualities or polarities that exist in life. In this view, both qualities can exist within an individual, regardless of gender. That makes his Navratri message relevant beyond traditional ideas about men and women.

Also Read Why is Navratri celebrated for 9 days? Sadhguru explains the spiritual meaning behind each phase

How can you reflect on this during Navratri?

You can use the nine nights to examine how you approach your daily life.

Give yourself time to listen instead of always reacting. Make space for creativity instead of focusing only on productivity. Spend time with people who help you feel connected. You can also explore a spiritual practice that helps you become more aware of your inner state.

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Sadhguru's broader message asks you to bring the feminine into your mind, heart and action rather than treating it as something separate from everyday life.

Why does this idea matter during Navratri?

For Sadhguru, Navratri offers more than nine days of worship. It gives you an opportunity to consciously engage with the feminine dimension of life.

As the festival approaches, you can use the season to ask yourself a simple question: Am I making enough space for qualities that allow life to flourish, or am I only pushing myself toward achievement?