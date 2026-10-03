Sadhguru on Navratri: Why these nine nights are linked to transformation, not just celebration

Navratri often evokes images of dance, music, fasting, and celebration. But according to Sadhguru, the festival offers much more than a reason to celebrate. He describes the nine nights as a period to explore different dimensions of the human experience and work towards greater inner awareness.

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In 2026, Sharad Navratri begins on October 11 and ends on October 19, according to Drik Panchang. Isha Foundation also lists October 11 to 19 for its nine-day Navratri Sadhana.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri 2026: Why fasting during these nine days is more than a religious ritual

Why does Sadhguru call Navratri a time of transformation?

Sadhguru explains Navratri through three qualities called tamas, rajas and sattva. He connects each quality with a three-day phase of the festival.

The first three days relate to tamas, the next three to rajas and the final three to sattva. According to a recent article by Isha Foundation, these qualities exist in different proportions within everything, including human beings.

The first three days of Navratri:

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru connects the first three days with Durga and Kali and the quality of tamas. He describes tamas as connected with the Earth, birth and a state of stillness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru connects the first three days with Durga and Kali and the quality of tamas. He describes tamas as connected with the Earth, birth and a state of stillness. {{/usCountry}}

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From this perspective, you can use these days to recognise your physical nature and your connection with the Earth. Sadhguru says that remembering the temporary nature of the body can strengthen your focus on spiritual pursuits.

The middle three days of Navratri:

The next three days connect with rajas and Lakshmi. Sadhguru describes rajas as a quality that pushes you towards action.

You can look at your own actions during this phase. Are you acting with awareness and involvement, or do you keep moving through life without paying attention? Sadhguru says any activity can become a process of liberation or entanglement depending on how consciously you perform it.

The final three days of Navratri:

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The last three days connect with sattva and Saraswati. Isha Foundation describes this phase as relating to knowledge and enlightenment.

For you, this can become a time to step back from constant activity and make space for learning, reflection and greater clarity.

Also Read What do the 9 nights of Navratri mean for spiritual seekers? An expert explains

What does Vijayadashami mean in this journey?

After the nine days comes Vijayadashami. Sadhguru connects the tenth day with moving beyond the three qualities rather than simply accumulating power, wealth or knowledge.

His recent explanation of Navratri describes the festival as an opportunity to transcend limitations. In that sense, the celebration becomes a reminder that transformation starts with how consciously you experience your own life.

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