Sadhguru on the New Moon: Why is Amavasya spiritually significant?

The New Moon is more than a dark night in the lunar calendar for those who follow Indian spiritual traditions. Known as Amavasya, the day has a special place in several spiritual practices.

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As the New Moon in Virgo arrives on September 10, Sadhguru's explanation of Amavasya offers another way to look at the moonless day. He describes the absence of the Moon as something that can make its presence felt more strongly, creating a different quality for those who are exploring the spiritual path.

Also Read New Moon September 2026: Date, timings, and what this lunar phase means spiritually

When is the September 2026 New Moon in the US?

NASA lists the September New Moon on September 10, 2026. The exact astronomical moment falls on September 11 in UTC, at 3:27 a.m.

For US readers, the New Moon occurs on:

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{{^usCountry}} Eastern Time: September 10 at 11:27 p.m. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eastern Time: September 10 at 11:27 p.m. {{/usCountry}}

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Central Time: September 10 at 10:27 p.m.

Mountain Time: September 10 at 9:27 p.m.

Pacific Time: September 10 at 8:27 p.m.

What does the New Moon mean spiritually?

Sadhguru describes Amavasya simply as the no-moon day or New Moon day. In his explanation, the absence of the Moon can make its presence feel more powerful.

He uses the example of a person you love. When someone is always around, you may not notice their presence in the same way. When they are suddenly absent, you become much more aware of the space they leave behind. Sadhguru uses this idea to explain why the Moon's absence on Amavasya can have a deeper significance for spiritual seekers.

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For you, this can make the New Moon a natural time to slow down and observe what is happening within you.

Why is the New Moon important for spiritual seekers?

Sadhguru's explanation does not treat Amavasya simply as a day for making wishes or setting goals. Instead, he connects the day with awareness and the possibility of turning your attention inward.

You can use the day to:

Sit quietly for a few minutes without distractions.

Reflect on what you want to change in your life.

Spend time in meditation or prayer.

Notice your thoughts instead of immediately reacting to them.

Create some space between yourself and your daily activity.

What can you do on the New Moon day?

You do not need an elaborate ritual to mark Amavasya. If you want to use the day as a spiritual reset, keep your practice simple.

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Meditate: Sit quietly and bring your attention to your breath and surroundings.

Reflect: Ask yourself what you have been carrying that you no longer need.

Spend some time in silence: Put your phone away and give yourself a few uninterrupted minutes.

Set an intention: Choose one quality you want to bring into your daily life.

Observe: Instead of trying to force a particular experience, simply notice how you feel.

For Sadhguru, the significance of Amavasya lies in the day's quality and its potential for those seeking a deeper spiritual experience. As you approach the September New Moon, you can treat it as a chance to pause, turn inward and pay attention to what usually gets lost in the noise of everyday life.

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