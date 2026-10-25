Solitude and loneliness are not the same: An expert explains the value of reconnecting with our inner selves

In a world filled with messages, phone calls, work deadlines and constant social interaction, finding a little time for ourselves can feel like a luxury. Even when we are alone, our minds can remain caught up in conversations, responsibilities, and other people's expectations. Likewise, being surrounded by people does not always mean we feel connected.

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While loneliness can leave us feeling disconnected, solitude can make us understand ourselves better and reconnect with what really matters to us. Tony Nader, MD, PhD, MARR, explains that solitude and loneliness are two distinct experiences. "Loneliness is the feeling of disconnection; solitude can be an opportunity to reconnect with ourselves," he says.

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The distinction is important because spending time alone does not necessarily mean withdrawing from others. Instead, it can create space to step away from the demands of everyday life and pay attention to our thoughts and feelings. A quiet moment, whether spent walking, sitting peacefully or simply putting away the phone, can help us become more aware of our inner lives.

The value of spending time with yourself

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{{^usCountry}} For many people, silence can initially feel uncomfortable. Without the usual distractions, thoughts that have been pushed aside may come to the surface. However, learning to sit with these feelings without immediately seeking another distraction can be an opportunity for self-reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many people, silence can initially feel uncomfortable. Without the usual distractions, thoughts that have been pushed aside may come to the surface. However, learning to sit with these feelings without immediately seeking another distraction can be an opportunity for self-reflection. {{/usCountry}}

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Nader points out that quiet time alone allows us to step back from external demands, settle the mind and rediscover a sense of wholeness. This sense of well-being, he suggests, does not have to depend entirely on what is happening around us. The idea is not to avoid relationships or responsibilities, but to develop a more comfortable relationship with ourselves. When our sense of contentment depends entirely on approval, company or circumstances going our way, periods of solitude may feel difficult.

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This does not mean that loneliness should be dismissed or that everyone who spends time alone will automatically feel better. Loneliness can be a difficult experience, particularly when someone wants meaningful companionship but cannot find one. The aim is to recognize that solitude and loneliness are not interchangeable, and that choosing to spend time alone can serve a different purpose from experiencing unwanted isolation.

When we have a better understanding of our feelings, needs and expectations, we may find it easier to communicate honestly and build more meaningful relationships. "When we are more at home within ourselves, we become better able to connect meaningfully with others," Nader adds.

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This perspective challenges the idea that fulfilment must always come from external sources. Relationships, friendships and social connections remain important, but they need not be the only places where we look for a sense of belonging. Developing an inner sense of connection can help us participate in relationships without expecting other people to meet every emotional need.

It can also make time spent alone feel less like something to escape from and more like a natural part of a balanced life. The quality of that time matters more than the simple fact of being alone. For one person, it may mean taking a quiet walk; for another, it may involve meditation, reading or sitting without distractions for a few minutes.

Meditation and the experience of oneness

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Nader also connects inner well-being with Transcendental Meditation, a technique that involves using a mantra. He says studies have shown that practicing the technique enlivens aspects of the nervous system associated with creativity and decision-making.

His explanation goes beyond the everyday benefits of quiet reflection. Drawing on a spiritual understanding of the self, Nader describes the experience of moving beyond external concerns and turning inward.

"Transcending all outer considerations and going to the inner Self takes us to Atman, the self of everything and everyone," he says.

In Indian spiritual traditions, Atman refers to the inner self or deeper essence of a person. Nader's perspective connects this idea with a sense of unity that goes beyond the boundaries through which people often experience themselves as separate from others.

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He suggests that this inward experience can foster a sense of oneness rather than feelings of isolation or disconnection. From this perspective, solitude is not necessarily about being cut off from the world. It can be an opportunity to experience a deeper connection with oneself and, in turn, with others.

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Disclaimer: The spiritual interpretations in this article reflect the expert's perspective and are not established scientific facts. Meditation experiences and their effects can vary from person to person.