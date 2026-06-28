The Strawberry Moon is more than just a Full Moon lighting up the night sky. Spiritually, it is often seen as a time of emotional growth, healing, and deeper connections. While its name comes from the strawberry harvest season, it has long been associated with sweetness, fulfilment, and relationships ready to blossom. Unlike the beginning of a new journey, the Strawberry Moon reminds you that some things have already grown. Now is the time to appreciate them, strengthen them, and welcome what is meant for you.

Strawberry Moon 2026: Why this is called the Moon of love and 6 relationship intentions to set (Pinterest)

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According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, the Strawberry Moon in 2026 carries even greater significance because Jupiter and Venus come together in Cancer. Cancer is the zodiac sign of emotions, family, care, and belonging. With Jupiter expanding these themes and Venus adding warmth and compassion, your relationships naturally take centre stage. During this time, you may feel more emotional, nostalgic, and willing to heal the bonds that truly matter.

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Intention 1: I am ready to receive love without fear

You may say you want love, but when it finally comes into your life, fear and past experiences can make you hold back. This Strawberry Moon encourages you to let go of those emotional walls. Instead of simply wishing for a relationship, set the intention to become emotionally ready for a healthy and meaningful one.

Intention 2: I choose emotional safety over temporary excitement

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{{^usCountry}} Attraction and chemistry are exciting, but lasting peace is just as important. This Full Moon reminds you not to mistake uncertainty for passion. Set an intention to welcome a relationship where you feel secure, valued, and never have to keep guessing where you stand. Intention 3: I communicate my feelings with honesty and dignity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attraction and chemistry are exciting, but lasting peace is just as important. This Full Moon reminds you not to mistake uncertainty for passion. Set an intention to welcome a relationship where you feel secure, valued, and never have to keep guessing where you stand. Intention 3: I communicate my feelings with honesty and dignity {{/usCountry}}

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Mercury's influence during this period highlights the importance of communication. Many relationships do not end because love is missing. They struggle because important feelings remain unspoken for too long. Use this time to set the intention to express yourself honestly, listen with patience, and stop expecting others to understand what you have never shared.

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Intention 4: I release relationships that survive only through attachment

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Venus in Cancer can make emotions feel stronger, but the Strawberry Moon also encourages emotional maturity. Some relationships feel intense because they help you heal, while others feel intense because they keep hurting you. This is the right time to let go of connections that repeatedly disturb your peace rather than support your growth.

Intention 5: I nurture the love that already exists in my life

Manifesting love does not always mean attracting someone new. Sometimes, it means appreciating the people who are already by your side. Call someone you care about, thank your partner, spend quality time with your family, or reconnect with a friend. Love becomes stronger when you give it your time and attention.

Intention 6: I welcome emotional and physical intimacy with trust and respect

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Real intimacy begins long before two people hold hands. It starts with emotional safety, trust, and mutual respect. Set an intention to build both emotional and physical closeness in a way that honours genuine affection. When two people feel accepted for who they truly are, without fear of judgment, their connection becomes stronger and more lasting. Emotional intimacy is often what transforms physical closeness into a relationship that stands the test of time.

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Disclaimer: These insights are based on astrological beliefs and are meant for spiritual guidance and self-reflection. They should not be considered a guarantee of future events or a substitute for professional relationships or mental health advice.

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