Viral ’80s trend: Why is the internet suddenly looking back at the 1980s?

The internet is suddenly looking very ’80s. On Instagram and X, people are using AI to turn ordinary selfies into retro photos with big hairstyles, vintage clothes, warm lighting and film-like grain. The trend has spread quickly, with users sharing their AI versions of what they might have looked like decades ago.

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At first glance, it looks like another fun social media challenge. But the trend also taps into a bigger interest in nostalgia. You can now use AI to place yourself in a decade you may never have experienced, turning an imagined past into a picture you can share.

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Why are people drawn to the ’80s?

The appeal may partly come from the decade’s strong visual identity. Think bold clothes, dramatic hairstyles, old cameras and studio portraits. AI can reproduce those details almost instantly, giving you a version of yourself that looks as if it came from an old family album.

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{{^usCountry}} A recent coverage has also pointed to a wider return to retro culture. The Financial Times reported this month that some Gen Z consumers are turning toward older technology, physical media and retro aesthetics as they look for something that feels more tangible in an increasingly digital world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A recent coverage has also pointed to a wider return to retro culture. The Financial Times reported this month that some Gen Z consumers are turning toward older technology, physical media and retro aesthetics as they look for something that feels more tangible in an increasingly digital world. {{/usCountry}}

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The trend, therefore, offers more than a new photo filter. It lets you experiment with a version of yourself from another time.

What does nostalgia have to do with it?

Psychologist Clay Routledge has been studying why younger people feel drawn to eras they never experienced. In a recent Big Think article, he described this as historical nostalgia and pointed to research suggesting that nostalgia can support meaning, social connection, creativity and optimism.

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The idea also appeared in a recent Atlantic discussion about Gen Z's longing for life before smartphones. Routledge said surveys conducted by his team found that around two-thirds of Gen Z adults felt nostalgic for a time before they were alive. He suggested that the longing often comes down to two things: control and community.

That gives the current ’80s trend a more interesting angle. You may not actually want to live in the 1980s. You may simply like what you link with that period.

Could you be missing a feeling, not a decade?

Look closely at the retro image you create. What attracts you most?

Maybe it is the slower-looking lifestyle. Maybe you like the idea of photographs that existed outside social media. Perhaps the appeal comes from old music, family albums or the feeling that people spent more time together without a phone constantly demanding attention.

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You can use that reaction as a simple mindfulness exercise. Instead of asking whether the past was really better, ask what quality from that imagined past you want in your life today. That could mean putting your phone away during dinner, taking photographs without immediately posting them or spending more time with people face to face.

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How is AI helping you look backwards?

There is an interesting contradiction at the heart of this trend. You are using one of the newest technologies to recreate an era from before smartphones and generative AI.

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Recent coverage of the trend shows how easily users can turn a present-day photograph into an imagined ’80s portrait. Instagram users are also sharing prompts and encouraging others to create their own versions through features such as Add Yours.

So the trend may not really be about escaping technology. It may be about using technology to explore what you feel you have lost.