Want to feel happier? Try these 8 simple mindfulness habits that might help reduce your mental overload

You do not always need to make a huge change to feel a little better. Sometimes, the habits that make the biggest difference are the small ones you repeat every day, especially when they help you slow down, pay attention to what you are feeling and give your mind some breathing room.

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Whether you are in therapy or not, these simple practices can help you become more mindful of your thoughts, emotions and daily routines. Think of them less as quick fixes and more as small, consistent changes that can help you feel calmer, more present and better able to handle everyday stress.

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1. Put your phone away while you eat

Try making your meals a screen-free time. When you eat without scrolling, watching videos or answering messages, you give yourself a natural opportunity to slow down and pay attention to the food in front of you. Your state of mind while eating can also influence how you experience the meal and how comfortably you eat. Instead of treating a meal as another task to rush through, use those 15 minutes as a simple mindfulness break.

2. If it takes less than 2 minutes, do it now

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{{^usCountry}} Small tasks are easy to put off, but those little acts of avoidance can add up and quietly take up mental space. If something can genuinely be finished in less than two minutes, try doing it immediately. You can also use the "one-touch rule": when you pick up a task, aim to finish it rather than repeatedly coming back to it. Clearing these small tasks can make your to-do list feel lighter and free up some mental bandwidth. 3. Name the emotion before you try to understand it {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Small tasks are easy to put off, but those little acts of avoidance can add up and quietly take up mental space. If something can genuinely be finished in less than two minutes, try doing it immediately. You can also use the "one-touch rule": when you pick up a task, aim to finish it rather than repeatedly coming back to it. Clearing these small tasks can make your to-do list feel lighter and free up some mental bandwidth. 3. Name the emotion before you try to understand it {{/usCountry}}

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When you are emotionally activated, your mind can quickly create stories around what is happening. Before trying to figure everything out, pause and name what you are feeling. Are you anxious, disappointed, jealous, lonely or angry? Putting a name to the emotion might create a little distance between you and the feeling. Once you can identify what is happening inside you, it may become easier to explore where the emotion came from, what triggered it and what it may be trying to tell you.

4. Ground yourself at the start of the day

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The first few minutes after waking up can shape how you enter the rest of your day. Instead of immediately reaching for your phone, give yourself a moment to become aware of where you are. You might begin with a prayer of gratitude for being alive. Then put your feet on the floor and actually notice how they feel against the ground. This simple practice can remind you that you are here, in the present moment. Starting the day with that sense of grounding may help you feel more settled and supported as the day unfolds.

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5. Do a gut check before making any decision

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You do not always have to make every decision from a purely logical place. Sometimes your body may signal how comfortable or uncomfortable you feel in a situation. Before saying yes to something when you are uncertain, pause and check in with yourself. Notice whether you feel relaxed, tense, heavy or at ease. With practice, you may become better at recognizing these signals. This can help you notice when you are trying to reason yourself into something that does not feel right to you.

6. Stop work and problem-solving after 9 PM

Late-night thinking can make problems feel bigger than they are. When you are tired, worry can easily become mixed with urgency, making it harder to think clearly. If an important thought or concern comes up at night, write it down instead of trying to solve it immediately. Remind yourself that you can return to it tomorrow when you are rested and better equipped to deal with it. Protect your evening as time to wind down. Rest is not wasted time. It gives your mind a chance to step away from the constant pressure to solve, plan and respond.

7. Practice a 'both/and' mindset

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You do not have to feel only one emotion at a time. You can be grateful and still be struggling. You can love yourself and still want to change something about your life. You can be hopeful and scared at the same time. Instead of telling yourself that you should feel only one way, allow yourself to acknowledge the complexity of what you are experiencing. Accepting that two seemingly different feelings can exist together can help you respond to yourself with greater honesty and compassion.

8. When you are spiraling, start with your body

When your thoughts are racing, trying to reason your way out of them may not always be the best first step. Start by helping your body settle. Drink some water. Have a protein-rich snack if you have not eaten. Step outside for a few minutes. Take 10 slow breaths and pay attention to how your body feels. Once you feel a little more settled, return to the thoughts and emotions that are bothering you. You may find it easier to understand what you need when your body is calmer.

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Disclaimer: These mindfulness practices are intended as general well-being suggestions and are not a substitute for professional mental health care or medical advice.