What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

In a world filled with deadlines and busy schedules, staying mentally present and avoiding brain fog can be a challenge. But this challenge can be overcome through meditation. Many reports say that this could be one reason why mindfulness meditation continues to attract attention from doctors, wellness experts, and mental health researchers.

What is mindfulness meditation?

Mindfulness meditation(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mindfulness meditation is a practice that encourages people to focus on the present moment instead of getting caught in worries about the future or regrets about the past. Rather than trying to control thoughts or emotions, the technique involves observing them with awareness and without judgment. According to an article published in Johns Hopkins Medicine, mindfulness is about noticing what is happening within you and around you as it happens, helping people move away from living on “auto-pilot.”

Also Read A spiritual seeker shares how spirituality can help you let go of the past

How mindfulness meditation works

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This meditation practice does not require special equipment or a perfectly quiet room. Many people begin by using their breathing as an “anchor” for attention. Others may focus on sounds, body sensations, emotions, or guided meditation audio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This meditation practice does not require special equipment or a perfectly quiet room. Many people begin by using their breathing as an “anchor” for attention. Others may focus on sounds, body sensations, emotions, or guided meditation audio. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The goal is simple. When the mind wanders, you gently bring your attention back to the present moment. Over time, this repeated practice may help train the brain to become more aware and less reactive. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, curiosity and openness are important parts of mindfulness meditation, rather than judging experiences as good or bad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The goal is simple. When the mind wanders, you gently bring your attention back to the present moment. Over time, this repeated practice may help train the brain to become more aware and less reactive. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, curiosity and openness are important parts of mindfulness meditation, rather than judging experiences as good or bad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read Why mindfulness meditation is becoming a daily habit for working professionals Why do experts suggest mindfulness to lower stress and anxiety? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Why mindfulness meditation is becoming a daily habit for working professionals Why do experts suggest mindfulness to lower stress and anxiety? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stress and anxiety often grow when the mind stays locked on uncertainty, worst-case scenarios, or negative thinking. Mindfulness meditation encourages people to shift their attention back to what is happening right now.

Research highlighted by Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests mindfulness meditation may help reduce stress, anxiety symptoms, sleep disturbances, pain, and low mood while supporting overall well-being. Some studies have even found that regular practice may be beneficial for anxiety management in certain individuals.

Benefits of mindfulness meditation

Beyond stress relief, mindfulness meditation has been linked with better focus, emotional regulation, and improved mood. Many experts believe it may also help people manage repetitive thought patterns and strengthen attention during stressful periods.

There is growing research exploring how mindfulness may influence physical health, too, including pain perception, blood pressure, immune function, and changes in areas of the brain connected with memory and emotional processing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclaimer: This article is based on interpretations from experts' articles. Reader's discretion is advised.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

spiritual spirituality See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON