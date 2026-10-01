What is Navratri Sadhana? Sadhguru explains how to practise it during the 9 days

Navratri begins on October 11 and ends on October 19 in 2026. Along with prayers and celebrations, some spiritual seekers use these nine days for focused practices. One such practice is Navratri Sadhana, a nine-day process designed by Sadhguru and offered through Isha. According to Isha, the practice focuses on becoming more receptive to Devi's grace.

What is Navratri Sadhana?

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In yogic traditions, sadhana generally refers to a spiritual practice or disciplined process. Isha describes its Navratri Sadhana as a guided practice connected with Linga Bhairavi and the Divine Feminine.

Isha says the nine-day practice includes daily guided sessions. The organisation also says you can follow the practice independently if you cannot join the live sessions.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge

What do you practise during Navratri Sadhana?

One of the main practices involves **Linga Bhairavi Stuti**, a chant that Isha describes as a recitation of 33 names or qualities of Devi.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Isha's instructions, you can chant the Stuti 3, 6, 9 or 11 times**. The organisation recommends 11 cycles each day. Isha says you should not split the 11 cycles between different times of the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Isha's instructions, you can chant the Stuti 3, 6, 9 or 11 times**. The organisation recommends 11 cycles each day. Isha says you should not split the 11 cycles between different times of the day. {{/usCountry}}

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The practice also includes Linga Bhairavi Arati, which Isha describes as an offering connected with Devi.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: Why he says the feminine needs to be consciously supported after the autumn equinox

Why does Sadhguru connect it with Devi?

Isha describes Navratri as nine nights dedicated to Devi, or the Divine Feminine. Its teachings associate the period with three dimensions traditionally represented as Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.

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Sadhguru describes the Divine Feminine as an “expression of exuberance.” In this context, Isha presents Navratri Sadhana as a way for spiritual seekers to deepen their connection with Devi during the festival.

How to practise Navratri Sadhana at home?

According to the Isha Foundation, you do not need to attend a physical centre to follow the Sadhana. You can join the guided sessions online or practise independently.

Also Read Pitru Paksha 2026: Dates, timings and what to do during the 15-day period

If you do not have a photograph of Linga Bhairavi, Isha's FAQ says you can use a Devi image on your phone or laptop. For spiritual seekers, Navratri Sadhana offers one example of how the festival can become a period of focused practice rather than only a time of celebration.

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Disclaimer: This article reports the spiritual practices and interpretations described by Isha and Sadhguru. HT does not claim spiritual or health effects as facts or scientific evidence.