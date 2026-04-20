Will they return your money? 7 face-reading and body language signs you should not ignore

Most of us have been in that uncomfortable space where we have lent money and are left wondering if it will ever come back. While words can be reassuring, they are not always reliable. Interestingly, the truth often shows up much earlier, in subtle facial expressions and body language that people don’t consciously control. Will they return your money? 7 body language signs you should watch (Pinterest)

“Faces don’t just express emotions; they reveal intentions. The body doesn’t lie; it reacts. And if you observe, truth becomes visible before it is spoken,” says Kishori Sud, Face Reader, Tarot Card Reader, and Crystal Healer of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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Here are seven signs she suggests paying attention to if you are unsure whether someone truly intends to return your money.

1. Eyes that don’t stay steady on the topic When the time for repayment comes up, watch their eyes. Do they suddenly look away, down, or around the room? This kind of shifting gaze often signals discomfort or avoidance. Someone who genuinely plans to return your money is usually calm and maintains steady eye contact.

2. Lips tighten when money is mentioned If their lips press together, purse slightly, or their smile disappears the moment money is discussed, it can indicate internal resistance. It’s as if their face is holding something back.

3. Forced smiles instead of natural expressions A real smile softens the entire face and reaches the eyes. But when someone gives a quick, tight, or uneven smile while promising repayment, it often feels off. The intention and the expression don’t quite match.

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4. Repetitive self-touch (face, neck, nose) Notice if they start touching their face more often: rubbing their nose, adjusting their neck, or tapping their chin. These are classic signs of stress. When this increases during money conversations, it may point to unease or pressure.

5. Closed body posture during money conversations Crossed arms, leaning away, or subtly turning their body aside can signal withdrawal. Someone who feels accountable tends to stay open and physically engaged in the conversation.

6. Delayed facial reactions If there is a pause between what you say and how they react, like a delayed nod or smile, it can mean they are thinking about how to respond rather than reacting naturally. That gap often reveals hesitation.

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7. Over-nodding or over-agreeing Sometimes, too much agreement is a red flag. Repeated ‘yes, yes’ or excessive nodding can feel performative. Instead of calm assurance, it may come across as overcompensation: trying a bit too hard to convince you.

However, do not rely on just one sign. Anyone can have an off moment. But if you notice multiple patterns consistently, it is worth taking seriously.

Instead of vague conversations, set clear timelines

Keep communication straightforward and documented if needed

Clarity protects both your money and your peace of mind Crystal support for financial protection If you believe in energy work, combining Black Tourmaline with Pyrite is often recommended. Black Tourmaline is said to guard against negative or dishonest intentions, while Pyrite is believed to strengthen financial boundaries and attract stability. Keeping them nearby during money-related discussions can feel grounding.

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A simple ritual for financial security and return For a calming, intentional practice, light a clove or cinnamon incense. Take a small bowl of water, add a pinch of turmeric and one basil leaf, and stir it clockwise with your finger. As you do, say:

“My money is respected, returned, and protected. Every exchange I make is fair and balanced.”

Let the bowl sit for a few minutes, then pour the water down the drain or into a plant.

At the end of the day, trust is not just built on what people say; it is revealed in how they show up. If you learn to notice these subtle cues, you won’t always have to chase answers. Sometimes, they are already right in front of you.

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Disclaimer: This content is based on general observations and personal interpretations of body language, and should not be taken as a guaranteed way to judge someone’s intentions.