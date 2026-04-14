Have you ever felt like you are doing everything right, yet you are not able to move ahead in life, and something invisible keeps holding you back? Like you have outgrown a phase of your life, but it has not quite let go of you yet? Many people experience this quiet resistance at some point, and sometimes, it's not about effort or ability at all. It's about old emotional or energetic patterns we're still tied to. 5 signs an outdated soul contract might be affecting your life (Freepik)

This is where the idea of 'soul contracts' comes in, explains Akashic Records teacher Rita Ellen Mirchandani. People often think of soul contracts in big, dramatic ways: like being destined to meet a soulmate or having a purpose to heal others. But in reality, these contracts can be much more subtle. They exist in everyday relationships, habits, and patterns. They are like silent agreements we have made that shape how we experience life.

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And just like anything else, not all of these agreements stay useful forever. Some of them simply expire. When they do, they can start to feel heavy, restrictive, or even confusing.

Here are five signs that an outdated soul contract might still be influencing your life:

Recurring physical discomfort You may notice repeated injuries, tension, or discomfort in the same area. While this is not true for everyone and should never replace medical advice, sometimes the body mirrors what we are holding onto emotionally or energetically. If something feels 'off' beyond the physical, it's worth paying attention to that inner nudge.

The same patterns keep coming back in different ways Have you ever found yourself in almost identical situations, just with different people or places? It could be losing jobs in similar ways, facing the same kind of conflicts, or attracting the same outcomes despite trying to change. Repeating cycles often point to something unresolved; a pattern that is asking to be seen and released.

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Familiar faces in different people It can feel strange, but sometimes you meet people who remind you strongly of someone from your past; not just in looks, but in behavior, energy, or the way they make you feel. It is as if the same story is playing out again with a different cast. This can be a sign that a part of your subconscious is still holding onto an old dynamic.