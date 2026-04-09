In a world that’s constantly asking us to look perfect, act perfect, and keep up appearances, being an empath can feel overwhelming. Social media filters, curated lives, and even AI-generated realities make it harder to tell what’s real and what’s not. But intuitive empaths? They see right through it all. They don’t just hear words or see faces; they feel the energy behind them. 5 ways intuitive empaths see and experience the world differently (Freepik)

Being an intuitive empath in today’s world is not easy. It means feeling deeply in a space that often encourages surface-level connections. But it also means having the rare abilities to understand, to connect, and to see beyond illusions.

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Here are five ways intuitive empaths experience the world a little differently, according to Intuitive Coach & Energy Healer Janet Rae Orth.

1. They trust their gut over logic While most people rely on facts, data, or what ‘looks right on paper,’ empaths listen to something deeper: their intuition. They might walk away from a perfect job offer or a seemingly ideal relationship simply because something feels off. To others, it may look like self-sabotage. But for empaths, it’s self-protection. Their gut rarely lies, and they have learned to trust it.

2. They feel other people’s emotions as their own Empaths don’t just notice emotions; they absorb them. They can walk into a room and instantly pick up on tension, sadness, or even unspoken joy. No one has to say a word. It’s as if emotions are in the air, and they breathe them in. This deep sensitivity makes them compassionate, but it can also blur the line between their feelings and those of others.

3. They need silence to recharge After being around people, especially in emotionally charged environments, empaths often feel drained. It’s not because they dislike socializing, but because they take in so much. That’s why they need quiet time to reset. Silence is not loneliness for them; it’s healing. It’s how they come back to themselves after being everywhere else.

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4. They know things they shouldn’t Empaths often experience moments they cannot logically explain. Thinking about someone right before they reach out. Sensing that something is off about a person, only to be proven right later. They don’t always have evidence or reasoning; they just know. It’s an intuitive awareness that goes beyond the surface.