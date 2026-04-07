We live in a time where honesty is not always as straightforward as it once was. Somewhere between growing up and becoming adults, many of us learned how to hide the truth a little better, sometimes to protect ourselves, sometimes to avoid consequences, and sometimes just out of habit. 7 subtle signs someone is lying to you, decoded by a face reader (Freepik)

But while words can be carefully chosen and stories can be rehearsed, the body rarely lies with the same precision. If you have ever had a strange feeling that something did not add up, you have already experienced this.

The truth is, people don’t only lie with their words; they can do it with their face, their pauses, and their energy. And if you learn to observe closely, you won’t always need proof; you will feel it. Because while people can control what they say, they can rarely control how their bodies react. According to Face Reader, Tarot Reader, and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, here are seven subtle signs to watch for:

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The eyes tell more than words ever will When someone is lying, their eye contact often feels off. They may avoid looking at you completely, or do the opposite: hold eye contact too intensely, almost as if they are trying to convince you. Natural eye contact feels easy and relaxed. Forced eye contact feels like a performance. You might also notice rapid, controlled blinking or their gaze darting away when asked a direct question, as if they are searching for an escape.

Micro-expressions that don’t match what they are saying Sometimes, the truth slips out for just a fraction of a second. A quick flash of fear, irritation, or guilt may appear on their face before they quickly cover it with a smile or a neutral expression. It’s subtle, almost like a glitch, but it’s real. If you stay present in the moment, you will begin to notice these tiny inconsistencies.

Lips that tighten or disappear The lips are often a giveaway. When someone is holding something back, their lips may press together, thin out, or even seem to disappear. It’s a subconscious attempt to contain the truth. You might also notice frequent lip-licking, which can signal nervousness or inner discomfort.

Frequent face-touching gestures Lying creates internal stress, and the body naturally tries to soothe itself. That’s when you will see gestures like touching the nose, rubbing the neck, covering the mouth, or even adjusting hair or clothing repeatedly. These actions may increase when the conversation gets closer to something sensitive or truthful.

Sudden stillness, or the opposite, too much movement Some people go very still when they lie, trying not to give anything away. Others become overly expressive, using exaggerated gestures to distract you. Both extremes feel unnatural. Truth tends to flow, whereas lies often feel either stiff or overly rehearsed.

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Delayed responses and over-explaining A person who is lying often needs a moment to construct their response. You might notice a slight pause before they answer, or they may repeat your question to buy time. Sometimes they add unnecessary details or overexplain simple things to make their story sound more believable. The key difference is this: they are not recalling, they are creating a decorated truth.

When words and energy don’t match This is the most powerful sign and the one you should trust the most. Someone might say, “I’m fine,” but their face looks tense, their body feels closed off, and their tone does not match their words. When there is a disconnect between what you hear and what you feel, pay attention. Your intuition often picks up the truth before your mind can process it.

What should you do when you sense a lie? Before jumping to conclusions, take a step back. One sign alone does not confirm anything, but patterns do. Observe calmly, without reacting immediately. Give the situation time to unfold. When you stay grounded, people often reveal more than they intend to.

If you often feel confused about people’s intentions, it may be a sign that your intuition is trying to get your attention. Strengthening that inner voice can help you see things more clearly. It is believed that Lapis Lazuli supports truth, perception, and inner clarity.

A simple mini ritual Kishori shared a simple spiritual mini ritual that can help you find clarity in different situations.

Light an incense stick, sandalwood or lavender works beautifully. Sit quietly for a couple of minutes, take a few deep breaths, and gently repeat to yourself: “I see beyond illusion. Truth reveals itself to me with ease.”

Because at the end of the day, the truth has a way of showing itself, you have to be still enough to notice it.

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Disclaimer: This content is intended for general awareness and should not be considered a definitive method for detecting dishonesty.