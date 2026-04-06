There are phases in life when everything seems to fall apart all at once. Plans do not work out, relationships shift, emotions feel heavier, and nothing moves the way you hoped it would. In those moments, it is natural to feel confused or even question why things are going wrong. But sometimes, what feels like everything breaking down is actually life gently (or not so gently) pushing you toward a new beginning. 7 signs the universe is pushing you to start fresh, says an expert (Freepik)

According to tarot reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud, this phase is a ‘forced life reset.’ It is not happening to harm you; it is happening to realign you. When you hold on to things that no longer help you, life steps in, shakes your comfort zone, and makes room for something better that fits who you are becoming.

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Here are seven signs you may be going through such a reset:

1. Sudden endings without closure When relationships, jobs, or plans end abruptly, it can feel unfair and confusing. But these sudden endings often clear space for something better. You will not always get closure from others. Your growth comes from finding peace within yourself and trusting that things will work out at the right time.

2. You feel lost, but deeply aware You might not have a clear plan for what is next, but you strongly feel what no longer fits your life. This mix of confusion and inner clarity is a powerful sign of change. It is your intuition guiding you to move away from what’s familiar and toward what feels right.

3. Repeated delays and blocks When things do not move despite your efforts, it can be frustrating. But these pauses often serve a purpose. They give you time to reflect and redirect. Sometimes what isn’t working simply isn’t meant to work in the long run.

4. Emotional release feels intense If you find yourself crying more, overthinking, or revisiting old memories, know that it is part of the process. This is an emotional release. You are letting go of what you once held in, making space for clarity, strength, and emotional balance.

5. People start falling away Connections may begin to fade or end altogether. While it may feel like rejection, it is actually realignment. You are evolving, and not everyone is meant to grow with you. The right people will meet you in your next chapter.

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6. A strong urge to change your life You may suddenly feel the need to change your routine, career, environment, or even your appearance. This is not random; it is your inner self asking for growth, and staying the same starts to feel more uncomfortable than stepping into the unknown.

7. You feel drawn toward spirituality You may feel drawn to practices such as tarot, meditation, or self-reflection. This is one of the most powerful signs of transformation. It shows that your reset is not just external, it is deeply internal. You are becoming more aware of your energy, patterns, and purpose.

Crystal recommendation for a life reset Working with Labradorite can be especially helpful during this time. It is known to support transformation, protect your energy, and strengthen your intuition. Keeping it close, especially during uncertain days, can help you feel more grounded and guided.

A simple mini reset ritual You do not need anything elaborate; just intention and a few mindful steps:

Homemade herbal drink: Boil water with tulsi (holy basil), a pinch of cinnamon, and a few rose petals. Sip it slowly and set an intention: “I release what is not aligned and welcome what is meant for me.”

Incense: Light sandalwood or lavender incense to calm your energy and clear emotional heaviness.

Letting go practice: Take 5–7 minutes to write down what you are holding onto: people, fears, or expectations. Then tear the paper or safely burn it as a symbol of release. A life reset can feel uncomfortable, even overwhelming at times. Sometimes, things fall apart not to break you, but to help you begin again, stronger and clearer than before.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on general perspectives and is meant for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as a substitute for expert guidance in important life decisions.