Do you see signs from the universe everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis

You know those times when everything starts to feel a little too meaningful? Every number, song, or random conversation seems like it’s sending you a message. At first, it can feel magical, like you are finally in tune with your path and the universe is guiding you. But over time, these signs can take a toll on your mental health. Your mind starts racing, trying to connect dots that might not even be there, leaving you confused, anxious, or disconnected from reality. Do you see signs everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis (Freepik)

According to Christelle Ambr, this experience is called spiritual psychosis: a side of spiritual awakening that is not often talked about, but is very important to understand.

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What is spiritual psychosis? Spiritual psychosis is when your mind tries to process too much meaning, too quickly. You may start over-interpreting everything as a ‘sign from the universe.’ It can feel like everything is connected to you in some way.

You might notice:

You are constantly looking for hidden messages

You feel like you are ‘chosen,’ ‘special,’ or even in danger

You begin losing your grip on what’s real and what’s not This is not spiritual expansion but mental and emotional overload. It is what happens when your system is pushed beyond what it can handle.

Why is it confused with a spiritual awakening? Because on the surface, both experiences feel intense. But there’s a key difference: one grounds you deeper into reality, and the other pulls you away from it. A spiritual awakening, even if uncomfortable, brings clarity. However, spiritual psychosis creates confusion, fear, and disconnection.

Does it happen after an awakening? Sometimes, yes. It can happen when your mind and body feel out of balance, or when you are overwhelmed by too much spiritual content. Constantly trying to figure everything out mentally can build pressure. Instead of trusting your feelings, you start overthinking, and that’s when things can spiral.

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If you feel like this, here’s what helps: