Do you see signs from the universe everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis
At first, it can feel magical, like you are finally in tune with your path and the universe is guiding you. This experience is called spiritual psychosis.
You know those times when everything starts to feel a little too meaningful? Every number, song, or random conversation seems like it’s sending you a message. At first, it can feel magical, like you are finally in tune with your path and the universe is guiding you. But over time, these signs can take a toll on your mental health. Your mind starts racing, trying to connect dots that might not even be there, leaving you confused, anxious, or disconnected from reality.
According to Christelle Ambr, this experience is called spiritual psychosis: a side of spiritual awakening that is not often talked about, but is very important to understand.
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What is spiritual psychosis?
Spiritual psychosis is when your mind tries to process too much meaning, too quickly. You may start over-interpreting everything as a ‘sign from the universe.’ It can feel like everything is connected to you in some way.
You might notice:
- You are constantly looking for hidden messages
- You feel like you are ‘chosen,’ ‘special,’ or even in danger
- You begin losing your grip on what’s real and what’s not
This is not spiritual expansion but mental and emotional overload. It is what happens when your system is pushed beyond what it can handle.
Why is it confused with a spiritual awakening?
Because on the surface, both experiences feel intense. But there’s a key difference: one grounds you deeper into reality, and the other pulls you away from it. A spiritual awakening, even if uncomfortable, brings clarity. However, spiritual psychosis creates confusion, fear, and disconnection.
Does it happen after an awakening?
Sometimes, yes. It can happen when your mind and body feel out of balance, or when you are overwhelmed by too much spiritual content. Constantly trying to figure everything out mentally can build pressure. Instead of trusting your feelings, you start overthinking, and that’s when things can spiral.
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If you feel like this, here’s what helps:
- You do not need more signs or insights right now; you need stability.
- Take a break from your phone, social media, and spiritual content.
- Come back to your body: eat well, go for a walk, and touch or feel real things around you.
- Talk to someone grounded, not someone who will feed into the confusion.
- Remind yourself: not everything is a message.
Sometimes, the most healing thing you can do is simplify. Slow down, breathe, and focus on what’s real and present. Because true growth does not pull you away from reality, it helps you feel safe from within.
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Disclaimer: This article provides general information about spiritual experiences and is not a substitute for professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More