Have you ever met someone and felt an instant, unexplainable connection, as if you had known them forever? It feels intense and magnetic, all at once. You cannot quite put it into words, but something about it feels deeper than a regular relationship. If you have experienced something like this, you might be in what experts call a karmic relationship: a connection that comes into your life not just for love, but for growth and transformation. How to know if you are in a karmic relationship (Freepik)

Vedic astrologer Harshna Chandolia explains what a karmic relationship is and how it works.

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What is a karmic relationship? Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime; some people come into your life to change you, not stay with you. Karmic relationships are those powerful connections that arrive with a purpose, to awaken something within you.

The instant familiarity One of the strongest signs of a karmic relationship is how quickly it all begins. From the very first interaction, there is a sense of familiarity, as if the universe somehow arranged for your paths to cross. It can feel surreal, like this meeting was always meant to happen.

Why does it feel so intense? Karmic relationships are rarely calm or easy. They tend to be deeply emotional and intense because they bring out parts of you that were previously hidden or unnoticed. Suddenly, you feel everything more strongly. It is as if this person unlocks emotions you did not even know you had.

These relationships are not just about romance, but growth. They act like mirrors, reflecting your deepest truths, fears, and desires. In many ways, they serve as a turning point in your life, pushing you toward self-awareness and transformation. They are catalysts that help you evolve into a stronger, more conscious version of yourself.

How long do they last? There is no fixed timeline for karmic relationships. Some last only a few weeks, while others can go on for years. But one thing remains constant: they last only as long as the lesson needs to be learned. Their purpose is not permanence, but transformation.

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Why do they shake you so deeply? Unlike ordinary relationships, karmic connections don’t just touch your heart; they stir your soul. They can bring up unresolved emotions, old patterns, and even feelings that seem to come from nowhere. It can feel like you are reconnecting with a part of yourself that you had forgotten. It’s not just falling in love but experiencing a powerful inner shift.