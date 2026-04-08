Spirituality does not have to be complicated or time-consuming to be a part of your everyday life. You do not need to wake up at 4 AM, sit in deep meditation for hours, or give up your daily life to be spiritual. In fact, spirituality is not about escaping the world; it’s about being more present in it. Yet, many people believe it requires a huge time commitment or a complete lifestyle change. The truth is much simpler: spirituality grows through small, consistent habits that gently bring you closer to yourself. Gaur Gopal Das shares 5 simple ways to add spirituality to your everyday life (Freepik)

Spiritual teacher Gaur Gopal Das shared on his Instagram how you can weave spirituality into your everyday routine, without overwhelming yourself.

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1. Make time for spirituality You often wait for the ‘right time’ to focus on yourself, but that time rarely comes on its own. Instead, you have to create it. Even a few minutes in your day, intentionally set aside, can make a difference. Think of it as a small appointment with your inner self. Whether it’s in the morning or before bed, these quiet moments help you reconnect with who you truly are beyond all the noise.

2. Be mindful of what you watch What you consume mentally shapes how you think and feel. Endless scrolling or negative content can leave you drained without you even realizing it. Try choosing content that uplifts you; something that inspires, teaches, or brings peace. When you feed your mind better, your inner world naturally starts to shift.

3. Find uplifting company The people around you influence your energy more than you think. Being around even one person who values growth, mindfulness, or spirituality can keep you on track. You do not need a large circle; just one meaningful connection that reminds you to stay grounded can make your journey feel lighter and more supported.

4. Eat with awareness In a fast-paced life, meals often become rushed and distracted. But what if eating could become a moment of peace? Try having at least one meal a day without your phone or any distractions. Notice the taste, the texture, and be present. A small act like this can turn an ordinary routine into a mindful experience filled with gratitude.

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