Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert shares the best colors to wear for job interviews in 2026

That's where color comes in. One of the most powerful yet often overlooked choices you make before an interview is what you wear. And in 2026, Marie's standout recommendation is soft coral or peach .

According to Feng Shui principles, 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse, a time associated with visibility, confidence, and recognition for who you truly are. As Feng Shui and Law of Attraction expert Marie Diamond explains, this is a year where your presence matters as much as your performance.

Walking into a job interview can feel like being on stage. You prepare your answers, practice your introduction, and try to stay calm, but nerves can still show up and lower your confidence. And it's not just about what you say; it's also about how you present yourself. Your energy, first impression, and even the colors you wear can quietly shape how others see you. In 2026, these small details matter even more.

These shades carry what can be described as calm fire energy. They naturally enhance your visibility and confidence, helping you stand out without trying too hard. Unlike bold red, which can sometimes feel intense or overpowering, coral and peach strike a balance. They bring warmth, approachability, and ease into your presence.

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When you wear these tones, you appear confident, yet approachable. Noticeable, yet not overwhelming. And that subtle balance can make all the difference in an interview setting, where connection matters just as much as competence.

In Feng Shui, the right color does not just change how you look; it shifts how others receive your energy. And in a year like 2026, where the energy supports being seen and chosen, even small choices like color can work quietly in your favor.

So the next time you prepare for an interview, don't just think about your answers. Think about your presence, too.

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Disclaimer: This content is based on Feng Shui beliefs and is meant for general guidance. It may not apply to everyone.