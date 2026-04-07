Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert shares the best colors to wear for job interviews in 2026
According to Feng Shui, 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse, linked to visibility and recognition. Here’s the lucky color to wear for job interviews this year.
Walking into a job interview can feel like being on stage. You prepare your answers, practice your introduction, and try to stay calm, but nerves can still show up and lower your confidence. And it's not just about what you say; it's also about how you present yourself. Your energy, first impression, and even the colors you wear can quietly shape how others see you. In 2026, these small details matter even more.
According to Feng Shui principles, 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse, a time associated with visibility, confidence, and recognition for who you truly are. As Feng Shui and Law of Attraction expert Marie Diamond explains, this is a year where your presence matters as much as your performance.
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That's where color comes in. One of the most powerful yet often overlooked choices you make before an interview is what you wear. And in 2026, Marie's standout recommendation is soft coral or peach.
These shades carry what can be described as calm fire energy. They naturally enhance your visibility and confidence, helping you stand out without trying too hard. Unlike bold red, which can sometimes feel intense or overpowering, coral and peach strike a balance. They bring warmth, approachability, and ease into your presence.
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When you wear these tones, you appear confident, yet approachable. Noticeable, yet not overwhelming. And that subtle balance can make all the difference in an interview setting, where connection matters just as much as competence.
In Feng Shui, the right color does not just change how you look; it shifts how others receive your energy. And in a year like 2026, where the energy supports being seen and chosen, even small choices like color can work quietly in your favor.
So the next time you prepare for an interview, don't just think about your answers. Think about your presence, too.
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Disclaimer: This content is based on Feng Shui beliefs and is meant for general guidance. It may not apply to everyone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More