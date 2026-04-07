When you are looking for a new home, it is easy to fall in love with what you see at first glance: the design, the lighting, the overall vibe. But what many people do not realize is that a home is not just about how it looks in the moment, but is also about how it supports your life over time. A space might feel perfect on the surface, yet still carry an energy that does not truly align with you. And that is why it’s important to look beyond aesthetics and understand how a home can influence your well-being, relationships, and overall flow of life. Feng Shui tips: 4 things you should keep in mind before buying a house, according to an expert (Freepik)

Here are a few important Feng Shui principles to keep in mind before you make that big decision, according to Feng Shui expert Jemma Salisbury.

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The surroundings matter more than the house itself: Before focusing on interiors, take a closer look at the surroundings. The neighbourhood, nearby roads, buildings, and even the natural landscape all influence the kind of energy that flows into your space. This external environment is something you cannot easily change later, so it plays a much bigger role than most people think.

A beautiful home can still have heavy energy: Just because a home looks stunning does not mean it feels right on a deeper level. Feng Shui goes beyond décor and visual appeal. Every home carries its own energy, and that energy interacts with yours daily. Sometimes, even the most aesthetically pleasing spaces can feel draining or unsettling without a clear reason.

The layout shapes how your life flows: The way a house is designed has a direct impact on different areas of your life. Certain layouts naturally support growth, good health, harmonious relationships, and financial stability. Others may create subtle blocks, leading to repeated challenges or a sense of stagnation. It is not just about space, but about how energy moves within it.

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