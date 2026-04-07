Feng Shui tips: 4 things you should keep in mind before buying a house, according to an expert
It's important to look beyond aesthetics and understand how a home can influence your life. Here are a few Feng Shui tips to consider before buying a house.
When you are looking for a new home, it is easy to fall in love with what you see at first glance: the design, the lighting, the overall vibe. But what many people do not realize is that a home is not just about how it looks in the moment, but is also about how it supports your life over time. A space might feel perfect on the surface, yet still carry an energy that does not truly align with you. And that is why it’s important to look beyond aesthetics and understand how a home can influence your well-being, relationships, and overall flow of life.
Here are a few important Feng Shui principles to keep in mind before you make that big decision, according to Feng Shui expert Jemma Salisbury.
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The surroundings matter more than the house itself: Before focusing on interiors, take a closer look at the surroundings. The neighbourhood, nearby roads, buildings, and even the natural landscape all influence the kind of energy that flows into your space. This external environment is something you cannot easily change later, so it plays a much bigger role than most people think.
A beautiful home can still have heavy energy: Just because a home looks stunning does not mean it feels right on a deeper level. Feng Shui goes beyond décor and visual appeal. Every home carries its own energy, and that energy interacts with yours daily. Sometimes, even the most aesthetically pleasing spaces can feel draining or unsettling without a clear reason.
The layout shapes how your life flows: The way a house is designed has a direct impact on different areas of your life. Certain layouts naturally support growth, good health, harmonious relationships, and financial stability. Others may create subtle blocks, leading to repeated challenges or a sense of stagnation. It is not just about space, but about how energy moves within it.
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Furniture and décor cannot fix everything: While styling can enhance a space, it cannot solve deeper structural or energetic issues. Some problems are built into the design of the house itself. In such cases, no amount of rearranging or decorating will fully shift the energy. Sometimes, the wiser choice is to walk away from such homes.
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Disclaimer: This article is for general information and guidance based on Feng Shui principles, and is not a substitute for professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More