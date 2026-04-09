There are phases in life where you keep going, keep showing up, keep doing everything you are supposed to and yet something inside you feels off. You might not even remember the last time you felt absolute joy or laughed your heart out. And that can feel unsettling. Because from the outside, everything looks fine, but on the inside, you feel disconnected. If this feels familiar, you are not broken, and your happiness is not gone forever; it’s just buried under everything you have been carrying for too long. 5 tips to find peace again when life feels too hard to handle (Freepik)

You don’t need a complete life overhaul to feel better. Sometimes, it starts with small, intentional shifts that slowly bring you back to yourself.

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1. Write 50 things that bring you joy This might feel excessive at first, but that’s the point. Your mind is used to stopping early, especially when it comes to your own happiness. When you push past that resistance, something interesting happens, and you start remembering parts of yourself you forgot. Notice patterns in what you write. Maybe it’s nature, certain people, music, movement, or quiet moments. This list becomes your personal map back to feeling something real again.

2. Schedule and take out time for yourself You are used to fitting yourself in ‘if there’s time.’ But there’s rarely extra time, is there? Instead, put yourself on your own calendar first. Treat your well-being like a priority, not a reward you earn after exhaustion. When you start doing this, your energy begins to shift. You stop waiting for permission to feel good and start choosing it.

3. Try something you will be bad at You don’t need to excel at everything you try. In fact, joy often lives in the opposite space where there is no pressure to perform. Try something new just for the experience. It could be dancing, painting, learning a language, or even cooking a new recipe. When you let yourself be a beginner again, you reconnect with presence, and that’s where joy quietly returns.

4. Reconnect with someone who feels like home There’s always that one person who shifts your energy without even trying. Being around them feels easy, grounding, and real. Reach out to them. Spend time in that space. Sometimes, you don’t need advice or solutions; you need to be around an energy that reminds you of who you are underneath the stress.

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