Study finds link between diabetes and PMS; tips for women to control blood sugar

Premenstrual syndrome can be quite troublesome for many women. It is a group of symptoms from physical, psychological to behavioural changes that happen before a woman's monthly periods. A recent study published in the journal Life observed an association between diabetes mellitus (DM) and premenstrual syndrome or PMS in female patients. "We noted an association between DM And PMS in female patients," the researchers wrote. "Healthcare providers are female patients with DM must be aware of possible complications of PMS, decreased hyperglycaemia, aggressive glycaemic control and autonomic dysfunction to prevent this bothersome disorder." (Also read: Diabetes: Healthy ways to eat rice for managing blood sugar levels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Diabetes being a chronic metabolic disorder affects different stages of life in different ways in women. It has been documented that long irregular menstrual cycles, and occasional heavy cycles - may be one of the presentations of uncontrolled diabetes," says Dr Rakesh Kumar Prasad, Senior Consultant & HOD - Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Dr Prasad says in women, the menstrual cycle is regulated by different hormones which impact insulin sensitivity and in first half, the insulin sensitivity may be high, whereas in the second half the sensitivity may be low which in turn can impact the overall blood sugar control.

How diabetes impact female hormones

"Women with type 1 and type 2 diabetes do experience irregular menstrual cycles. There are three phases that your body cycles through: the follicular phase, ovulatory phase, and luteal phase. The four hormones that regulate your menstrual cycle are estrogen, progesterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). To a very small extent, testosterone production is a factor too. Each of these hormones tend to impact the blood sugars and sensitivity to insulin differently as their production levels fluctuate throughout the entire month-long cycle. When estrogen and progesterone are at their highest level, they affect insulin, which is also a hormone. This can cause the blood glucose to rise if the body becomes more resistant to the effects of insulin," says Dr Gandhali Deorukhkar, consultant gynaecologist Wockhardt Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How women with diabetes are at risk of developing PCOS

Uncontrolled diabetes disrupts the regular menstrual cycle and cause multiple health issues in women.

"Women with diabetes invariably start with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) before the onset of diabetes. These disorders reflect an unhealthily metabolic environment in the body. The genesis of polycystic ovarian syndrome and diabetes (type II) is invariably obesity. Thus, treating obesity as a primary cause can modify the presentation of PCOD and diabetes," says Dr Prasad.

It is important for all women to observe a very healthy lifestyle in regards to regularity and exercise and observe strict discipline in regards to dietary habits.

Dr Deorukhkar shares tips for women to control their blood sugar levels.

- Make a diabetes meal plan with help from your doctor and nutritionist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Choose foods that are lower in calories, saturated fat, trans fat, sugar, and salt.

- Eat foods with more fibre such as whole grain cereals, breads, crackers, rice, or pasta. Choose foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, bread and cereals, and low-fat or skim milk and cheese. Drink water instead of juice and regular soda.

- Stress can raise your blood sugar. Learn ways to lower your stress. Try deep breathing, gardening, taking a walk, meditating, working on your hobby, or listening to your favourite music.

- Set a goal to be more active most days of the week. Start slow by walking for ten minutes three times a day twice a week. Work to increase your muscle strength. Use stretch bands, do yoga, gardening or try push-ups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Take your medicines for diabetes and any other health problems even when you feel good.

- Ask your doctor if you need aspirin to prevent a heart attack or stroke.

- Tell your doctor if you cannot afford your medicines or if you have any side effects.

- Check your feet every day for cuts, blisters, red spots, and swelling. Call your doctor right away about any sores that do not go away.

- Brush your teeth and floss every day to keep your mouth, teeth, and gums healthy.

- Stop smoking

- Keep track of your blood sugar. You may want to check it one or more times a day. Keep a record of your blood sugar numbers. Also keep a record of your blood pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}