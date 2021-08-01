Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / 3 trekkers missing from Ghepan Peak trek in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti
travel

3 trekkers missing from Ghepan Peak trek in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, one of the tourists is a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan while the details of the other two missing tourists are not available.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Three tourists, who went trekking to Ghepan Peak in Himachal Pradesh, went missing, said State Disaster Management Authority on Friday.(Unsplash)

Three tourists, who went trekking to Ghepan Peak in Himachal Pradesh, went missing, said State Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

"As per the information received from Police check post Sissu, three tourists were staying at a hotel at Sissu Village. They left for trek towards Ghepan Peak Lake (Alias Lake) on July 27 and were supposed to reach back on July 29. However, they have not reached their destination, thus have been reported missing. Search for these missing tourists have been initiated," reads the statement of Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority statement.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, one of the tourists Nikunj Jaiswal is a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan. However, the details of the other two missing tourists are not available.

Himachal Pradesh Police has started a search operation for the missing tourists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourists himachal pradesh lahaul-spiti trekking
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP