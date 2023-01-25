5 adventures activities you can explore within India

India is endowed with some adventurous places that are worth visiting, like high mountain peaks, fascinating rivers and forest glades with captivating beauty and intriguing creations. Travellers have a wide range of choices for an adventurous trip; whether it is the eastern plateaus or western ghats or northern heights, or southern coasts, the swashbucklers have amazing options across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, A Krishna Mohan, MD at Southern Travels, suggested a few adventure activities that you really must try while in India:

1. Scuba diving and snorkelling

Underwater diving is also referred to as scuba diving. It is for people who enjoy the fascinating aquatic life hidden beneath enormous water masses. In India, the top scuba-diving locations are Goa and the Andaman Islands. There they can discover the magnificent coral reefs and the unusual marine creatures. It's not just an activity; it is getting submerged into a different world altogether. Snorkelling in India is another water adventure activity that draws large crowds. Grab your full-face snorkel mask and explore the aquatic environment.

2. Skiing

The best adventure activity in Gulmarg, J&K, is skiing. Skiing is what you can experience if you're an adventure enthusiast. The ski slope in Gulmarg tips out at the summit of Mt Apharwat, which is at a height of roughly 4,000 metres. There is an endless supply of skiable terrain, including alpine, chute, cornice, and glacier skiing. It will be the most exciting experience if you are an accomplished skier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Hot air balloon

A hot air balloon ride above Jaipur’s desert is an adrenaline-pumping experience you must have if you are an adventure freak. After climbing aboard the hot air balloon, you’ll relish the adventure of gliding into the air. View the Pink City from above and let the vibrant colors of this city take your breath away. You will undoubtedly become enthralled by historical sites and virgin palaces when viewed from above.

You can also enjoy this ride during Varanasi’s hot air balloon festivals. Usually, this journey lasts 45 minutes; during this time, you may take in the breathtaking view of the entire city, including its rich vegetation and stunning lakes. The local tourism bureau regulates this ride and attracts many visitors annually.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddharth Jain, Founder at Skywalk Travels, recommended sky diving and said, “Imagine yourself hovering in midair, motionless, and taking in the landscape from above. The most exhilarating adventure you can have is skydiving. Don't miss skydiving at the highest possible altitude from the sky if you're in Mysore. However, you will receive training and safety instructions prior to the activity. Three different jump kinds are tandem, solo and A License. The most common type of training for new skydivers is tandem jumping. The elevation ranges from 6,000 to 10,000 feet. For skydiving, a strict no-alcohol and no-drug policy is welcomed.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Niharika Nigam, Director-Business Development at Jumpin Heights, shared, “Goa can be more than nightlife and beaches. The breathtaking party destination of India has hidden gems for the adventure junkie in you. The Goa tourism Development Corporation is vetting the best in the adventure business to add to the Goa landscape. Among the many options available, bungy jumping over Mayem Lake, in North Goa has been gaining popularity among tourists. This is Goa’s only fixed platform bungy that is built over a stunning natural landscape. These adventures are a novel way of exploring the geography of Goa while also pushing oneself beyond their limits. There is also hot air ballooning, parasailing and underwater sea walking. Take back a bag full of memories while you are experiencing the thrill. Especially while taking the leap of faith above the mesmerizing Mayem lake.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}