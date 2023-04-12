Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to start from April 13 with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram

Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to start from April 13 with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jaipur
Apr 12, 2023 05:11 PM IST

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country's 15th Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

Vande Bharat Express train at Jaipur Junction railway station during its flagging off ceremony, in Jaipur, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train. Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to start from April 13 with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram (PTI Photo)
Vande Bharat Express train at Jaipur Junction railway station during its flagging off ceremony, in Jaipur, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train. Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to start from April 13 with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram (PTI Photo)

Addressing the launch event, Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of 'India First, Always First'.

"It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan," he said.

"Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," Modi added.

The prime minister further said that "selfish and mean politics" had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways in the past.

"Unfortunately, selfish and mean politics had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways. Large-scale corruption neither let development happen in the railways nor did it let the railways' selection process be transparent," he said.

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram.

It will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajmer ajmer district delhi new delhi vande bharat express train train service passenger passenger train + 7 more
ajmer ajmer district delhi new delhi vande bharat express train train service passenger passenger train + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out