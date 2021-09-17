Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Australia's trial home quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to ease travel curbs
Australia's trial home quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to ease travel curbs(AP file photo)
Australia's trial home quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to ease travel curbs(AP file photo)
travel

Australia's trial home quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to ease travel curbs

Australia’s New South Wales to conduct a pilot program of home quarantine in the next couple of weeks, which could apply to Australians, non-residents and crew for flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd, signalling an easing of one of the most hardcore border regimes in the world
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:37 AM IST

Australia’s most-populous state will trial home quarantine for people returning from overseas if they are fully vaccinated, signalling an easing of one of the most hardcore border regimes in the world.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Friday the pilot program in her state would begin in the next couple of weeks for around 175 people, selected by health authorities. The trial could apply to Australians, non-residents and crew for flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd.

“This is the next step in our plan to safely reopen, and to stay safely open,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

The nation’s international borders have been mostly closed to non-residents since March last year, and anyone arriving has been forced to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine. Tens of thousands of Australians who live overseas are waiting to return home due to limited flights and constrained capacity in the hotel-quarantine system.

The new home quarantine period will last for 7 days. A mobile phone app that uses geolocation technology will be used to ensure compliance, along with random police checks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia home quarantine travellers travel new south wales qantas airways ltd. gladys berejiklian covid-19 coronavirus + 7 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.